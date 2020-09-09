Google doodle takes flight to celebrate the change of season

Google



The spring equinox arrives in the northern hemisphere on Thursday, officially announcing the end of winter, one of the days of the year when the length of day and night is practically the same. The word “equinox” comes from the Latin roots for “equal” and “night” and throughout the world both day and night will last 12 hours.

For virtually as long as Google has been around, the company has animated your search page with illustrations that draw attention to notable people, events, holidays and anniversaries. Google doodles have commemorated, among many other things, International Women’s Day, Chespirito’s birthday, the legacy of Tin Tan or the world Cup.

To signal the promise of warmer weather and progressively longer days, the doodle from Google this Thursday, March 19, 2020, presents a bunny floating in the sky in a hot air balloon, brilliantly decorated with the symbols of spring’s nature: colored tulips, green leaves and – yes – even a little bit of rain.

At the same time, on the other side of the planet, Google helps the southern hemisphere welcome the autumnal equinox and the start of shorter, cooler days. In southern Ecuador, the Google Doodle will be a gray squirrel also flying in a hot air balloon decorated with colors that characterize autumn, with leaves falling from the balloon, as they will from the trees.

Whatever season you are in, enjoy the spectacle that nature has in store for you.

