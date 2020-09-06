Google Doodle encourages you to fight the coronavirus by staying at home

Google



Now that the pandemic of coronavirus continues to devastate populations around the world, the prevailing medical thinking is that everyone can help slow the spread of the disease by washing their hands frequently, socially distancing themselves when in public, and most of all, staying home.

Now that we are over one million cases of coronavirus Reportedly, governments around the world have ordered residents to self-quarantine their homes, shut down non-essential businesses and restrict what people can do. Around the world, hundreds of millions of residents are mandated to stay home in a global effort to control the spread of the new virus.

While Google knows that just getting out of the house for essential activities like going to doctor’s appointments and the grocery store may seem a bit restrictive, it also knows the value of sheltering at this difficult time. But there are also some advantages to staying at home.

Google published on Friday, April 3, a doodle to highlight some of the beneficial activities one can participate in without leaving home. The message is clear: “Stay home. That helps save lives and helps stop the coronavirus.”

The letters of the doodleAll confined to their homes, they show Google’s G reading a book, while others sing and exercise. And do not think that all human interaction is completely ruled out, since two of the letters of the doodle (the g and the e) we see them very busy talking on the phone.

The doodle also links to a ton of useful information about the disease and its symptoms, safety practices, and the latest news.