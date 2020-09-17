Google doodle celebrates Alice in Wonderland illustrator

Google



If you look closely at the doodle from Google this Friday, February 28, you will see a familiar face. That unmistakable smile belongs, of course, to the Smiling Cat of Alice in Wonderland, the famous novel by Lewis Carroll.

At doodle We can see Alicia talking with the famous Cheshire cat, who is perched on the branches of a tree, in the moments in the book when the feline appears and disappears to only leave his smile floating in the air.

That famous smile was created by John Tenniel, a 19th century English illustrator. Google created a doodle which mimics Tenniel’s style to celebrate the creator’s 200th birthday, who was born in Baywater, England in 1820. After losing an eye in 1840, Tenniel joined the Royal Academy of Arts two years later.

Tenniel was for more than 50 years illustrator of the weekly magazine Punch, where he produced thousands of political cartoons. But his fame came from creating the illustrations for the book Alice in Wonderland, by Lewis Carroll, in 1865, and those of Through the looking glass and what he found there, 1871. Originally, Carroll had decorated his book with his own illustrations, but later turned to Tenniel, who was clearly a better illustrator and had a well-defined style.

Tenniel died in 1914 at age 93 and was knighted in 1893 by Queen Victoria.