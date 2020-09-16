Google does want its apps to be on Huawei phones

Angela Lang / CNET



This week we should have been at MWC, the World Congress of Mobile Devices, but this was canceled due to fear of a massive contagion due to the coronavirus. However, some companies decided to hold smaller events and launch their devices. This is the case of Huawei, Sony, Realme and LG.



Google trabaja para volver a hacer negocios con Huawei



Huawei lanzó un nuevo teléfono plegable, el Huawei Mate XS, una bocina, una computadora y hasta una tableta, pero además dio a conocer el Huawei P40 Lite y anunció que la familia Huawei P40 sería lanzada el 26 de marzo en París.

Pero Huawei también fue noticia porque la semana pasada Google dio a conocer que consideraba un error que los usuarios de nuevos celulares de la compañía descargaran sus apps fuera de una tienda conocida, ya que enfrentaban problemas de seguridad. Esta semana un representante de Android y de Google Play Services aseguró que la compañía ha solicitado al gobierno de Estados Unidos una licencia para poder permitir que el fabricante utiliza Google Play Services y otros elementos de Google.

For its part, LG unveiled the LG V60 ThinQ, a cell phone that incorporates a second screen so you can see more content, while Sony launched two cell phones, the Sony Xperia 1 II and Sony Xperia Pro.

The coronavirus is still in the news, and the truth is that this time technology companies have stepped out against speculators and charlatans. On the one hand Amazon said it would take action against companies that sell masks and that the price of them rise in an unusual way, and on the other Facebook said it would prevent ads from being posted that they said to sell miracle drugs to cure this disease.

