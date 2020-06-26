Google Docs incorporates spelling and grammar suggestions in Spanish

Google announced on Tuesday June 23 that it has expanded its grammar suggestion feature in Google Docs to include Spanish.

Google has several writing assistance features, such as Smart Compose and grammar suggestions, that help remove obstacles so your ideas flow faster and more accurately when you type something in Google Docs. Google AI features are powered by artificial intelligence and designed to help users write more confidently by eliminating spelling and grammatical errors. Before today, they were available only in English.

“Starting today, when you write in Spanish within Google Docs, you will see grammar suggestions powered by our leading neural network and translation technologies,” Google said Tuesday in a blog post. “And if you switch between Spanish and English, Google Docs will automatically detect the language you are typing and show suggestions accordingly.”

Automatic spell checking, a feature that Google introduced to Google Docs last year, uses Google searches to learn new words and phrases. This will be added to the Spanish version later this year, Google says. The so-called Smart Compose, which helps reduce spelling and grammatical errors, will also be added to Spanish in late 2020.