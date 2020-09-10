Google Discover lets you report fake news: report

Google



Google added an option to report misleading content to its news service, Google Discover.

The option is already coming for all users, says 9to5Google, and with it you can mark in the Android news service if you consider that a news is false, but also if it is inappropriate or incites hatred. The news reported will be reviewed by Google. The company will take care of removing them once it has verified that it is really misleading content.

At the time of writing, CNET en Español could not verify that the option was available. According to the source medium, the options that Google Discover adds are “Hide this news”, “Do not show stories from …”, “I’m not interested” and “Report content”. Within the option to report content, you can choose the reason between the options “Deceptive / Sensationalist”, “Violent / Repulsive”, “Hate / Abuse” or “Others”.

The new feature of Google’s news service arrives amid the coronavirus crisis, the disease that originated in China and has already been considered a global pandemic. The coronavirus is getting a lot of fake news on social networks and in addition to Google, other great technologies such as Twitter or Facebook are fighting to combat the spread of misleading content about the coronavirus on their platforms.

