Google develops a smart touch cable for hearing aids

Google



Google works on the prototype of a headphone cable with touch controls that allow you to touch or grab the cable in different ways to perform different functions, such as playing or pausing music, turning up the volume or searching for a specific song.

The braided cable would also have fiber optic strands to illuminate in different colors so you know that its controls have been activated, according to Google published on May 15 on its artificial intelligence blog.

The braided cable would be made of three or more materials spun together and would use what Alex Olwal, a Google Research employee, calls “a sensitive helical matrix (HSM)” that can sense various touch controls anywhere on the cable.

“Pinching and winding the wire activates a series of electrodes and allows us to measure relative motion,” explains Google’s blog post. It will feel where you touch the cable and for how long, and any type of pressure or movement.

A study of the prototype cable conducted with 12 people showed 94 percent accuracy in gesture recognition. “Twisting our electronic fabric is faster than current hearing aid buttons and comparable to the speed of touching a surface,” according to Google study results.