Google denies accusations that it collects student data illegally

The state of New Mexico, in the United States, has accused Google of collecting information from students who use Chromebooks computers in classrooms, according to a lawsuit filed the week of February 17.

According to the lawsuit, Google would be collecting information from students under the age of 13, which would violate a federal law for the protection of children on the Internet and a state law on unfair practices. The company, through a spokesperson, denied the allegations.

“These accusations are totally false. G Suite for Education allows schools to control access to accounts and requires schools to obtain parental consent if necessary,” the Google spokesman said. “We do not use the personal information of elementary and middle school users for the purpose of targeted advertising. Schools can decide the best use of Google for Education in their classrooms and we are committed to working together.”

The indictment claims that Google obtains information from minors after offering Chromebooks, which include all Google services such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Calendar and others, at no cost for use in schools. The information collected, the suit says, includes location information, visit history, search engine results, student contacts, voice recordings and more. Parents are not aware of the compilation, the document reads.

The state of New Mexico sued Google and other manufacturers in 2018 for claiming that their apps are aimed at collecting information from minors. The lawsuit, according to ZDNet, is ongoing.

In 2019, Google and YouTube agreed to pay US $ 170 million after losing a lawsuit because YouTube violated video suggestion regulations for kids. YouTube has since made changes to clearly mark when a video is – or is not – suitable for minors.

