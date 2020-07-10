Google delays the launch of the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5: report

Stephen Shankland/CNET



Google will have to delay the launch of the Pixel 4a and of Pixel 5 due to current “market conditions”, according to technology specialist Jon Prosser.

The blogger said on his Twitter account that Google intends to announce the Pixel 4a in July, after several delays. The mid-range phone and it would compete with the iPhone SE, would be available in August, Prosser said. The Pixel 5 would also be delayed, although Prosser did not give a specific date.

Prosser says the Pixel 4a was to be announced in May, but was later delayed to June and is now delayed to July again. The specialist says the units are already available for distribution, but the announcement has been delayed due to “market conditions” and not due to problems in the production chain.

In addition to the delay, the Pixel 4a will not be immediately available in all colors. The model in black tone (Just black) would arrive on August 6, and a blue model (Barely Blue) would be available until October 1, according to the specialist.

The Pixel 4a is a widely rumored phone from last year, its older siblings, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, were barely announced. The 4a, unlike its relatives, is a phone for the mid-range. With a possible price of US $ 399, it will compete with the recent Apple phone with a similar cost and that stand out for trying to seduce consumers who do not want to spend much.

Google has not commented on the launch of the Pixel 4a or Pixel 5.

