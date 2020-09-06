Google dedicates its doodle to the Mexican photographer Lola Álvarez Bravo

Google



Considered one of the first artistic photographers in Mexico, Lola Álvarez Bravo (1903-1993) was chosen by Google on Friday, April 3, as the image of her doodle to celebrate the 117th anniversary of the artist’s birth.

Originally from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, the artist’s real name was Dolores Martínez de Anda. As a child, she moved to Mexico City, where through her neighbor, the legendary photographer Manuel Álvarez Bravo, she learned the rudiments of the trade and took her first steps in photographic art. From neighbors they became dating and finally married in 1925.

Lola Álvarez Bravo stood out for her portraits of public figures and for her photographs of everyday life on the streets of Mexico, considered among the pioneers in the field of modernist photography in the country. His best known work occurs in the mid-1940s; At this time, he made his popular photographs of his friend, the painter Frida Kahlo.

The evolution of the illustration dedicated to Lola Álvarez Bravo can be seen on the Google website dedicated to her doodles.

