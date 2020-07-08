Google dedicates its doodle to the Chilean astrophysicist Adelina Gutiérrez Alonso

Google



Google paid tribute to the Chilean astrophysicist Adelina Gutiérrez Alonso (1925-2015) on Wednesday, May 27, dedicating her doodle on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of her birth.

Born in Santiago de Chile on May 27, 1925, Gutiérrez Alonso was the first Chilean to obtain a doctorate in astrophysics and the first woman to join the Chilean Academy of Science. She was a pioneer in this field of study in Chile and, after obtaining her doctorate at Indiana University, United States in 1964, she returned to her native country where she helped create the Bachelor of Astronomy at the University of Chile.

The doodle was created by Chilean artist and illustrator Pablo Luebert, who used constellations of stars, planets, and a planetarium to create Google letters. The Google doodles website includes the first sketches Luebert made of his illustration.