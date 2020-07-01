Google could bring voice verification to Android TV: report

Google could include your new voice identification system a Android TV.

The code for the latest version of the Google Search app for Android TV suggests that Google plans to bring Voice Match integration with the Google Assistant to the TV platform very soon, according to 9to5Google. Voice Match would allow, for example, Android TV to directly open your Netflix profile or any password protected service, just by performing a voice command.

The news comes soon after it is known that Google is testing how to take advantage of the Voice Match function of Google Assistant, to make users replace passwords for site access or online shopping by your voice. A Google spokesperson recently confirmed to Android Police that Voice Match is already being tested within a limited pilot program, to ensure Google Play purchases and restaurant orders.

Compatibility between Voice Match and Android TV is likely to come with the launch of the next dongle Android TV, whose code name is Sabrina. Google hasn’t commented on this product, but it is expected to be announced in July alongside a phone, possibly the Pixel 4a.