Google confirms the Pixel 5 with 5G and publishes the first image

After multiple delays, Google officially unveiled its new Pixel 4A cell phones on August 3, revealing that it will also launch a 5G Pixel 4A in the fall, as well as possibly a single version of the Pixel 5 that would include 5G.

Through an image showing only two cell phones, Google revealed that the Pixel 4A and Pixel 5 will arrive this fall to complement its portfolio of phones in 2020.



With this, it is easy to assume that the company would only present those two cell phones in the fall and possibly continue with the same strategy of the Pixel 4A not to present a Pixel 5 XL, perhaps to simplify development and bet only on a medium size.

The image shows only the side of two cell phones, one larger than the other, while it indicates that they would be 5G, so there are not many details visible beyond the power button of different color and a camera module that protrudes slightly from the Body.

CNET en Español asked Google if the image would confirm that there would only be a version of the Pixel 5, but the company refused to speak about it and only said that the image refers to those cell phones that will arrive in the fall.

However, Google revealed to CNET en Español that these 5G devices will have 5G Sub-6 and mmWave configurations to offer compatibility with the 5G networks of not only AT&T and Verizon, but also Verizon.



