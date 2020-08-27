Google collects a lot of information from you. Here you can know what and manage it

Angela Lang / CNET



Google collects an impressive amount of information about you, even more than you might imagine. Google remembers every search you do and every YouTube video you watch. Whether you have an iPhone or Android phone, Google Maps records all the places you go, the route you take to get there, what time you arrive and what time you leave, even if you never open the application. When you really consider everything Google knows about you, the results are surprising, maybe even a little disturbing. Fortunately, now there is something you can do about it.

Starting in June, new Google accounts will automatically delete your private information. But only after 18 months of de facto storage. And that’s only if you are a new Google user. It’s great if you are currently thinking about creating a Gmail account or if you are about to use your first Android phone, but if you are part of the 1.5 billion Gmail users or of the 2.5 billion Android users already in existence, your account is programmed to keep that information private forever unless you tell Google otherwise.

We are going to remove all the clutter and show you how to access the private information that Google has about you, as well as tell you how to remove some or all of that information. Then we’ll help you find the right balance between your privacy and the Google services you trust by choosing settings that limit Google’s access to your information, without affecting your user experience.

Find out what private information is considered ‘public’ by Google

Most likely, Google already has your name, a photo of your face, your date of birth, gender, other email addresses you use, your password, and your phone number. Some of this data appears as public information (not your password, of course). Here’s how to see what Google shares with the world about you.

one. Open a browser window and go to your Google account page.

two. Enter your Google username (with or without “@ gmail.com”).

3. In the menu bar, choose Personal information (Personal info) and review the information. You can change or delete your photo, name, date of birth, gender, password, other emails and phone number.

Four. If you want to see what information about you is publicly available, scroll to the bottom and select Go to About me (Go to About me).

5. On this page, each line has a label that can be a people icon (visible to anyone), a building icon (only visible to your organization), or a lock icon (visible only to you). Select one of the three if you want your information to be public, semi-private or private. Currently, there is no way to make your account totally private.

Take a look at your online activity log

If you want to see the main set of information that Google has about you, follow these steps to find it, review it, delete it, or modify the settings so that it is automatically deleted after a while.

If your goal is to have more control over your data, but you still want Google services (such as search and maps) to personalize your results, we recommend setting your information to be automatically deleted after three months. Otherwise, feel free to delete all your data and set Google to stop tracking you. For most of the everyday things you do with Google, you won’t even notice the difference.

one. Log into your Google account and choose Data and Personalization (Data & Personalization) in the navigation bar.

two. To see a list of all your activities logged by Google, scroll to Activity controls (Activity controls) and select Web and app activity (Web & App Activity).

3. If you want to turn it off completely, turn it off. But be careful as changing the settings will most likely cause any device you use Google Assistant on (Google Nest or Google Home smart speakers) to lose their meaning.



Four. If you want Google to stop tracking only Chrome’s browsing history and activity on sites that you log into with your Google account, remove the check mark from the first box. If you don’t want Google to track your audio recordings or your interactions with Google Assistant, remove the signal in the second box. Otherwise, go to point 5.

5. To set Google to automatically delete this type of information every 3 months or every 18 months, select Choose to auto delete (Auto-delete) and choose the period of time with which you feel most comfortable. Google will delete any data older than the period of time you specify. For example, if you choose three months, any information older than three months will be deleted immediately.

6. Once you have chosen an automatic delete setting or have manually selected what data you want to delete, a pop-up window will appear and ask you to confirm the action. Choose Delete (Delete) or Confirm (Confirmed).

7. Then click Manage activity (Manage Activity). This page shows all the information that Google has collected about you from the activities mentioned in the previous step, since the day you created your account.

8. To delete specific days, select the trash can icon on the right side of the day and then select Got it. To view more specific details or to delete individual points, select the icon of the three stacked points next to the specific subject, and then select Delete or Details.

9. If you prefer to delete only part of your entire activity history manually, in the navigation bar choose Delete activity by (Delete activity by) and select Last minute (Last hour), Last day (Last day), Always (All time) or Custom period (Custom range).

10. To make sure your new settings are active, go back to Manage activity (Manage activity) (step 4) and verify that what you see there is no older than the 3 or 18 months you selected in step 5 (obviously, if you removed all the information, there should be nothing).

Access your location history record

Something worse than Google knowing which recipes you are going to cook in the week may be that it knows where you want to go on vacation or how often you check the lottery numbers. The accuracy of what Google knows of your location is chilling, even if you’ve never done anything wrong.

If you use Google Maps on your mobile device, Google’s eyes follow every step you take, to the extent that you prefer to leave your phone at home. Fortunately, you don’t have to do that anymore. Here’s how you can manage or delete your location information from Google:

one. Log into your Google account and choose Data and Personalization (Data & Personalization) in the navigation bar.

two. To see a list of all your location data that Google has recorded, scroll to Activity controls (Activity controls) and select Location history (Location History).

3. If you want Google to stop tracking your location, disable the option on this page.

Four. To set Google to automatically delete this type of information every three or every 18 months, or never delete it, select Auto-delete and then choose the time frame with which you feel comfortable having your information there. For example, if you choose three months, any data older than that will be erased automatically.

5. Once you choose Auto-delete, a pop-up will appear confirming the action. Choose Delete or Confirm.

6. Then click Manage activity (Manage activity). This page displays all the location information that Google has collected about you as a timeline and map, including the places you have visited, the route you took to get to and from them, as well as the frequency and dates. of your visits.

7. To permanently delete all location history, click the trash can icon and choose Delete Location History when they request it. To delete individual trips, select the point on the map a time bar, then, on the next page, click the trash icon next to the date of the trip you want to delete.

8. To make sure your location data really disappeared, go back to Activity controls (Activity Controls) in step 2 and then after entering Manage activity (Manage Activity) in step 4, make sure the timeline in the upper left corner is empty and there are no dots on the map indicating your previous locations.

Manage your YouTube searches and view your history

Of all the personal data that Google maintains, your search history and YouTube videos is probably the most innocuous. Plus, letting Google track your YouTube history could have the most obvious benefit of all: it helps YouTube determine what kinds of videos you like so it can present you with more content to enjoy.

Here we show you how to view your YouTube history and, if you wish, delete it, either manually or at intervals of 3 or 18 months. The same as Web and app activity (Web & App Activity), we recommend setting YouTube to erase your data every three months. That’s enough to keep YouTube’s recommendations up to date, but it doesn’t keep your personal data for long.

one. Log into your Google account and choose Data and Personalization (Data & Personalization) in the navigation bar.

two. To see a list of all the location data that Google has recorded, scroll to Activity controls (Activity controls) and select YouTube history (YouTube History).

3. If you want Google to completely stop tracking your searches and videos viewed on YouTube, disable the option you see on this page.

Four. To set Google to automatically delete your YouTube information, select Auto-delete and choose the time window you want to manage. Google will delete all information prior to the date you choose. For example, if you chose three months, any information older than that will be automatically deleted.

5. Once you have chosen Auto-delete, a message will appear asking you to confirm the action. Choose Delete or Confirm.

6. Then click Manage activity (Manage Activity). Here is the list of each search you have made and each video you have seen.

7. To delete specific days, select the trash icon on the right side of the day you want to delete. For more specific details or to delete particular topics, select the three stacked dots icon and then choose Delete or Details.

8. To delete a part of your entire activity history, in the navigation bar choose Delete activity by and choose Last minute (Last hour), Last day (Last day), Always (All time) or Custom period (Custom range).

9. To make sure your YouTube data really disappeared, go back to Activity controls (Activity controls) in step 2, then after Manage activity (Manage Activity) in step 4, verify that what you see there is not older than the 3 or 18 months you selected in step 5 (if you removed all the information, there should be nothing).

Another important thing about your privacy

A word of caution: even if you set Google to not track your online or offline activity, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve completely blocked Google’s access to your data. Google has admitted that it can track your physical location even if you disable location services, using information collected from Wi-Fi and other wireless signals near your phone. Also, like Facebook, which has been doing this for years, Google doesn’t even need you to log in to track you.

Not to mention that there sometimes seem to be contradictions between Google’s privacy statements. For example, Google recently admitted that it scans your Gmail messages to compile a list of your purchases, despite the fact that in a 2018 press release it publicly stated the following: “To be absolutely clear: no one at Google reads your Gmail except in very specific cases in which you ask us and give your consent to do so, or when we must do so for security reasons, such as investigating an error or some type of abuse “. Perhaps by saying “no one” Google meant “no human”, but in this age of increasingly powerful artificial intelligence, such a distinction is irrelevant in practice.

The thing is, ultimately, it’s up to you to protect yourself from invasive data practices. These 8 smartphone apps can help you manage your passwords and hide your browser data, as well as to attend to other tasks related to privacy. If you have Google Home smart speakers in your home, here we show you how to manage your privacy with Google Assistant.