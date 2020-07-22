Google closes Shoelace, a service you never knew

Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images



Google will close in May Shoelace, a social network to make plans only among people living in New York. The project grew out of Area 120, a division within Google that promotes employee projects.

Through a frequently asked questions page, Google said Shoelace will disappear on May 12. “We are proud of the work accomplished and the community built, but due to the health crisis, we do not believe that now is the best time to invest in this project,” says Google on the page.

Shoelace launched last year and only in New York City. It is an application – available on iOS and Android – in which users could make plans with others to meet on a night out or an activity such as yoga or running in public places.

Google says the service won’t revive once the pandemic of COVID-19 it’s over and everything is back on track. Google warns that after May 12 all accounts will be removed. If any user wants a copy of their information, they can fill out an application before May 12.

Area 120 is an internal project at Google that promotes the creativity of employees. In this division, product or service ideas are experimented with, tested and defined if they become a formal product or close after a while.

Other projects that have emerged from Area 120 are the Demand platform to analyze music playback information, Tangi for guide videos or the Pigeon app for a transit app.

