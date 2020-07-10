Google Chrome: Juice your 7 best tools

Stephen Shankland/CNET



Google Chrome It is the world’s most popular web browser, and with good reason. It has many useful tools to connect to the Internet on a daily basis, such as dark mode, the playback control bar and a “privacy safe zone” that will come later this year. But it is also difficult to keep up with all the browser changes. After all, you couldn’t save your login credentials in Chrome’s password manager if you don’t know it exists.

Sure you know how to open a proven window, but have you thought about all the good that incognito mode offers you? Or maybe you’re like one of those people who always has dozens of tabs open: Do you wish there was a better way to organize tabs?

These are my seven favorite shortcuts (for now) and productivity tricks that you may not have known existed in Google Chrome.

Incognito mode: Not just for risque content

For some, incognito mode is practically synonymous with lewd photos and obscene videos. But hiding the evidence is just one of many sensible reasons to consider opening a private browser window. Since incognito mode covers your online tracks and also disables cookies — data files that tell Web sites things like who you are, where you are, and when you last visited the site — a private browsing window can also help you. in other respects.

Dale Smith / CNET Screenshot



For example, if you open an incognito window to review your Gmail account (or use any Web service that involves the use of a username and password), anyone who connected before you will be de facto disconnected. You can connect with your username and password.

When you finish using Gmail, Facebook, Amazon or any service, instead of disconnecting manually, just by closing the incognito window you are using, the entire session will be deleted from the browser history as if it had never happened.

To open a window in incognito mode in Chrome, you can select File of the bar of the Menu, and later New Incognito Window (New incognito window) or press Command-shift-N on a Mac o Control-Shift-N on a PC.

Your friends can be invited

One of the disadvantages of allowing your friends to check their Gmail or Facebook account using Chrome’s incognito mode on your computer is that they can also access your browser, email, Facebook account history, etc.

If privacy and security are of utmost importance to you (or you don’t trust your friends), Chrome’s Guest Mode adds another layer of protection.

Basically, the guest mode is an incognito mode on steroids. Chrome loads as if you had never connected to the Internet before, without browsing history or cookies, and it will block access to other Chrome profiles, such as the one you had open where you store your usernames and passwords. And the only configuration that you can change in the browser is that of the search engine so that you can have your search engine more or less as you left it.

To open a Chrome window in guest mode, tap on the Profile icon at the top right of the browser and select Invited.

Use Chrome password manager

Dale Smith / CNET Screenshot



If you don’t already use a password manager, you should do it. Chrome makes it easy to use the built-in browser to store your access credentials. Not only does it fill in your username and password for you, but it manages your passwords and verifies if any of your login credentials have been compromised with the password website.

Keep your lashes organized

Tabbed Web browsing was intended to help organize the clutter of multiple open windows, but it is also not very difficult to make a tab clutter. Fortunately, Chrome has some built-in features to help you keep your tabs organized, find the tab you’re looking for, and save the day you accidentally close a tab you needed to keep open. That’s how:

Rearrange tabs: Think of tabs that can stick together — when you put them together they stick, but if you pull them apart they stay apart. You can reorder the tabs in your active browser by clicking and dragging them wherever you want. You can grab a tab from your active window to create your own window. You can also drag tabs from one window to another. Thanks to an update from Microsoft, you can also move multiple tabs at the same time —Just hold down the key Shift as you select multiple tabs and then drag them to their new location.

Dale Smith / CNET Screenshot



Find the omnibox for open tabs: What used to be called simply the address bar, now Chrome calls it “omnibox”. This is because you can type the URL of a website you want to visit and also start a Google search from the same box. However, another lesser-known trick is to use omnibox to search through open tabs. Just type the keywords you remember from the tab you want and search the results Switch to this tab .

Use a keyboard shortcut to switch tabs: If you press Command-tab On a Mac, you can move through the open tabs of your browser; and if you press Control-tab You will do the same on a PC, but if you replace the key tab with a number for example Command-3 (The Control-3 in Windows) Chrome will moderate to the third tab that you have open from left to right.

Reopen a closed tab: This feature can save your life. If you ever accidentally close a tab that you need to keep open, go to the History menu and under the heading of Recently Closed, you can reopen the tab or do right click right to the last tab at the top of your browser and click Reopen Closed Tab (Reopens closed tab).

For more tips like these, check out to these Gmail tricks to minimize regret, frustration, and spam; or go check out these hidden Google Maps tricks to get the most out of the app.