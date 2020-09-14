Google celebrates International Women’s Day with a doodle

Google



Sunday March 8 is International Women’s Day, and in order to recognize women who have fought for gender equality and women’s labor rights, Google launches a doodle.

This doodle features 35 people from history and has three layers, each representing a different era in the fight for women’s rights. The middle layer in black and white shows women from around the world during the labor movements of the 1800s to 1930s. The second layer focuses on the struggle for equality in the 1950s and 1980s, and the third represents the decade of the 90 and the present time. This doodle pays tribute to those who have spoken out and rejected gender and cultural roles.

In addition to doodle, users also

may ask Google Assistant more information about great feminist icons such as the American activist Dolores Huerta, the Kenyan doctor Kakenya Ntaiya who fights for the empowerment of girls and their access to education and Savitribai Phule, who is known as the mother of Indian feminism.

To activate this function, users must say the following commands:

“Ok Google, Happy International Women’s Day”

“Ok Google, tell me something about an inspiring woman”

“Ok Google, it’s Women’s History Month”

“Ok Google, tell me inspirational women’s quotes”

This year the theme of International Women’s Day is “I am from the Equality Generation: For the rights of women.” For its part, Netflix created special collection “Because she saw”, which includes films, series and documentaries selected by directors and actresses in order to “tell stories of women and show women in all their diversity”.

