Google celebrates Earth Day with a lesson on bees

Google is celebrating Earth Day this year by creating a little buzz about a little bee that helps us stay alive. Literally.

The annual celebration, which takes place on Wednesday, April 22 of this year, was founded in 1970 and aims to raise awareness about environmental problems, with events around the world that promote recycling, reduction of pollution and caring for the planet.

To commemorate this year’s Earth Day, Google partnered with The Honeybee Conservancy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting bees, to build an interactive Doodle that features a bee doing her important job of pollinating flowers. You can use your computer mouse to guide the little bee from flower to flower, pollinate and unlock interesting facts about bees and their importance in maintaining life on Earth.

Google frequently animates its search page with artwork that draws attention to notable people, events, vacations, and anniversaries, often to remind us of lesser-known real-world heroes. While animals often appear in doodles, it is less common for Google to dedicate one to it, as it did in the past with the pangolin.

Guillermo Fernández founded The Honeybee Conservancy in 2009 to help save bees and help underserved communities produce healthy food and build green spaces. Bees “pollinate 1 in 3 mouthfuls of food we eat,” but a quarter of the 4,000 species of native North American bees are at risk of extinction, Fernandez wrote in a Google blog post highlighting the vital role that bees play in a healthy ecology.

“On a larger scale, the world’s survival depends on his,” wrote Fernández, who serves as the organization’s executive director.

With the collaboration of Laura Martínez.