Google celebrates Chespirito on his birthday

Google



Google celebrated on February 21, 2020 what would have been the 91st birthday of the popular Mexican comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños, better known as Chespirito and known in the Spanish-speaking world for his adorable characters, including El Chavo del Ocho and El Chapulín Colorado.

Gómez Bolaños was born on February 21, 1929 in Mexico City and, according to a short biography published by Google, after studying engineering, he quickly switched his focus to one of his many other passions, writing, and found early success when contribute to some of the most popular television and radio programs in Mexico.

Google recalls that, as a testament to his growing reputation and prolific production, Gómez Bolaños earned the nickname “Chespirito” or “Little Shakespeare,” which accompanied him for the rest of his life.

French animator Helene Leroux, who currently lives in San Francisco, California, was in charge of Chespirito’s doodle illustration. On the official website for Google doodles, Leroux explained that he learned about the comedian’s work when he illustrated and animated El Chavo’s doodle in 2016; There you can also see the first concepts and drafts that Leroux made of the doodle before the final version.

The greeting from Google ends with a very simple thank you and even sprinkled with a little Spanish: “Thank you for the laughs, Chespirito – your infectious smile brings joy to families around the world. “