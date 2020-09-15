Google cancels the I / O 2020 event for fear of contagion by coronavirus

Gabriel Sama / CNET



The event for developers Google I / O 2020 has been officially canceled.

The event was scheduled to take place May 12-14 in Mountain View, California, and is just one of many major events that have been canceled in the wake of the discovery of the new coronavirus in China. Google said it will refund the amount of tickets to developers before March 13.

“Due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in accordance with the health guidelines of the CDC and WHO, as well as other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I / O event,” said a spokesperson for Google in a statement. “Over the next several weeks we will look for new ways to evolve I / O to connect and continue to build the developer community.”

Google I / O is the latest tech event to be canceled due to the deadly virus. The event, which is held annually to reveal news about Android, Assistant and other Google services, joins the MWC, GDC and Facebook F8 as yet one more canceled event in the wake of a disease that has infected more than 80,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 4,000 worldwide.

The coronavirus has endangered not only technology events, but other industries, such as automotive or sports. The Geneva autoshow has been canceled and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 they hang by a thread and various options are studied to be held, such as holding competitions without an audience.

Other technology events that could be in danger of being canceled by the coronavirus are Microsoft’s Build, which normally takes place in May, and Apple’s WWDC, which is customary to take place in June. We contacted Apple about WWDC and a spokeswoman told us that she has no information to share at this time.

In this way, the rapid spread of the disease has put all mass gatherings in any part of the world at risk.

