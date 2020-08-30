Google begins beta of Nearby Share, AirDrop competition

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Google has already started the beta of Nearby Share, a service to share content between nearby and compatible devices.

Google confirmed to Android Police the deployment of the beta for registered users in the Play Services beta. Nearby Share’s more open rollout shows that the feature is close to general launch.

Nearby Share is a feature that has been detailed by Google for a while, but has not been released. The Android feature follows the premise of AirDrop, a tool for sharing between Apple products. AirDrop works great, is very intuitive, and has gained better connectivity in more recent Apple products.

Android Police says that received links open in supported applications; If a link is received from Twitter and the application is installed, the Nearby Share tool will open the application.

Nearby Share is for more tools besides sending information. Google intends to use it for the fastest pairing between compatible products, for example, between a phone and wireless headphones.

Android 11 to Android 1.5: Each version of Android and its news [fotos] To see photos

