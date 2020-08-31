Google Announces July Smart Home Event

Chris Monroe / CNET



Google will hold an event in July focused on what’s new for the smart home.

The event will take place on July 8 and will be broadcast online due to the difficult task of holding events indoors and amid crowds of people due to the coronavirus crisis. The full agenda of the event, including the opening conference, is on the Google page.

“[El evento] it’s an opportunity to get together and take a look at the new and upcoming smart home features for developers and users alike, “said Toni Klopfenstein, head of developer relations at Google, in a statement.

Michele Turner, Director of Product Management in the Smart Home Ecosystem, will manage the July 8 presentation. Turner will give details on Google’s initiatives in home automation, but there is no mention of any new product disclosures.

It is rumored that Google is about to launch a new dongle of streaming for televisions. According to reports, the streaming on the Internet it will be called Google TV instead of Android TV. Likewise, Google would be developing a new device for streaming similar to Chromecasts.

Google hasn’t commented on the name change for the service and the new product, but the July 8 event would be a good time to confirm – or dispel – the rumors.

