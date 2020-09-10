Google and Facebook would help track the spread of the coronavirus

Getty



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Google, Facebook and other tech companies are in talks with the US government about how they can help combat the new coronavirus with location data collected from people’s phones, according to a Washington Post report.

The data, which would be anonymous and aggregated, could track whether people are staying at a sufficient distance from each other to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The strategy could be useful in studying the transmission trends of the virus. But it also comes at a time when big tech companies are already under intense scrutiny about their privacy policies and the treasure trove of personal information they have on consumers.

Facebook did not specifically say whether it is working with the US government, but pointed to previous work done on population density mapping with researchers from Harvard and National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan.

“Disease prevention maps have helped organizations respond to health emergencies for nearly a year and we have heard from various governments supporting this work,” Laura McGorman, Data for Good initiative policy leader, said in a statement. From Facebook. “In the context of the coronavirus, the maps can be used by researchers and non-profit organizations, which are built with aggregated and anonymous data that people choose to share, understand and help fight the spread of the virus.”

Google did not respond to a request for comment, but told the Washington Post that a partnership would not involve sharing a person’s movement or individual location. “We are exploring ways that aggregated anonymous location information could help in the fight against COVID-19. An example could be helping health authorities determine the impact of social distancing, similar to the way we display the popular restaurant hours and traffic patterns on Google Maps, “a spokesperson told the Post.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

According to various reports, a similar strategy is being implemented in other parts of the world affected by the virus. Israeli government officials have approved a plan to use cell phone data to track the locations of people infected with the coronavirus and those they may have had contact with, multiple news agencies reported this week.

Google has already been working with the government to respond to the coronavirus. On Sunday night, Google’s sister company Verily, which focuses on healthcare and life sciences, launched a website to provide information to people on the detection of the coronavirus, although for now it is limited to two test sites in the San Francisco Bay area. The launch followed a series of confusing announcements last week from Google and President Donald Trump.

Other tech companies said to be in talks with government agencies to use their technology to fight the coronavirus include the startup facial recognition software Clearview AI and data analytics firm Palantir. Clearview AI, which has been criticized for selling its facial recognition app to law enforcement in the United States, is in talks with state governments about using its technology to track infected patients, according to the Wall street journal.

Meanwhile, Palantir, said to have played a role in locating Osama bin Laden, is working with the CDC on collecting and integrating data to track the disease, reported the Journal. Neither Clearview AI nor Palantir responded to requests for comment from CNET.

These conversations come as government, business and community leaders have made a greater effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Schools have closed, sporting events have been canceled, and most public gatherings have been banned. In the San Francisco Bay area, where many of the big tech companies are located, a no-go policy was announced, which will run through at least April 7.



Playing:

Watch this:

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the outbreak of …

3:29

