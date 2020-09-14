Google and Adidas to launch soccer shoes with built-in sensor

Google



Google ATAP, the company’s technology and innovation incubator, posted a video about the launch of its “new product created with Adidas Football and EA Sports FIFA“In the 40-second video you can see that a chip is inserted into the insoles of some Adidas soccer shoes. The official presentation of this product with its details will be on March 10th.

Ivan Poupyrev, technical project leader in Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) division – a division similar to Google’s X lab – said on February 26 that this new product will integrate Google’s Jacquard technology, which is the project. of smart clothing and accessories from the Silicon Valley company.

However, although the video shows that it is about soccer shoes or cleats, the function of the chip that will be incorporated in the templates has not been revealed and it is not clear what the role of EA Sports FIFA will be in this launch.

At first glance, the sensor reminds us of Nike+iPod Sports Kit, a Nike chip that was placed in tennis or running shoes to measure and record the distance and pace of each run.

Following the announcement, Google told CNET en Español that it has no further information to share at the moment.

In the past, Google ATAP collaborated with Levi’s to launch a smart jacket, which allows the user to answer calls, play music and take photos using a touch sensor placed on the jacket’s wrist. The tech brand also collaborated with Yves Saint Laurent to create a smart backpack.

The Google ATAP lab is responsible for the technology of Project Soli, which are miniature radars that allow you to control the Pixel 4 through gestures and also developed projects such as the virtual reality videos of Spotlight Stories, the Ara modular phone and the 3D mapping of Project Tango, which have already been closed.

