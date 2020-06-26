Goodbye to Intel: The Mac will use processors designed by Apple

Apple announced that its Mac computers will use only processors created and designed by the same company.

In the framework of the developer event WWDC 2020, the iPhone maker detailed plans to make the leap from Intel processors – the ones it has been using for several years – to different processors, created specifically for the Mac.

The company detailed the strategy to make the migration of processors smooth and seamless, for both developers and users. The move towards new processors will be gradual and soon the first Mac with Apple processors will begin to be seen. “It is a historic day for the Mac,” Apple said Monday.

Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, said his first Mac with Apple Silicon will arrive later this year and he hopes that within the next two years the transition of all his computers will be complete. Cook said Apple will offer update support for “several years” to current Macs with Intel processors.

“This transition will establish a common architecture across all Apple products,” the announcement reads. “This makes developers create and optimize their applications for the entire ecosystem.”

Apple will offer a transition kit that includes a Mac with an A12Z processor, Xcode 12, and support documents and forums for the developer community. Apple will ship these units to developers in the coming days.

Intel’s move to Apple’s own processors is due to several reasons. Intel carries its own processor development agenda for computers, and Apple, like other manufacturers, must expect Intel’s new chips every time the company is ready. This delays both Mac functions and the launch of new Apple computers.

With the change to its own processors, Apple could launch new Macs every year, something similar to what happens with the iPhone, which has a new model every fall and comes with a new processor designed and manufactured by Apple.

Another reason comes from optimization. By having control of the development of the processors, Apple could make everything around the Mac more effective and efficient. The iPhone, for example, does not have eight-core processors like the high-end Android and, nevertheless, with processors made to the size of the phone, so the iPhone is able to offer better performance. This scenario would translate to the Mac and Apple could make computers more efficient in processing and energy, without needing chips with a greater number of cores.

Apple has not always used Intel chips for the Mac. Until 2005, Apple used only PowerPC processors, which were designed by IBM and Motorola. Apple, still represented by Steve Jobs, announced the farewell to PowerPC and the move to Intel precisely at a WWDC in 2005. In January 2006, the first two Macs – a laptop and a desktop – were the first to hit the market with intel chips.