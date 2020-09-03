Goodbye to Intel stars in the best memes of # WWDC2020

By
James Ashley
-

The conference for Apple developers opened this June 22, virtually, and at CNET en Español we are doing a live tracking.

Apple has announced news of iOS 14 and your other operating systems or even announced the goodbye intel because it will begin to manufacture its own chips for the Mac. And at the same rate as the company began to announce its news, on Twitter, users are having a great time, uploading memes with the tag # WWDC2020, which is the first world trend in this social network.

These are some:

OEPD

Calories and reggaeton

Goodbye

Android vs Apple

Let’s see…

Write it down

Intel right now

Immediate reaction

We have

WWDC 2020: Apple’s Developer Event in Pictures [fotos]

To see photos

screen-shot-2020-06-22-at-1-01-25-pm.png

screen-shot-2020-06-22-at-1-03-17-pm.png


Playing:
Watch this:

What’s new in iOS 14: Widgets, picture in picture and more


1:06

READ  Fangoria Sets Virtual Theatrical Premiere For Horror-Comedy ‘Porno’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here