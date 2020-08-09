Goodbye Telemundo, hello Televisa: Héctor Sandarti revealed details about his experience in the United States.

Guatemalan driver Héctor Sandarti returned to Televisa through “the big door” after Telemundo ended its relationship with him, and now he is enjoying a new stage in his career full of learning and with which he intends to enjoy a less hectic life.

“I learned as a lesson how important it is to always leave the doors open of the place where you worked (you worked). In neither of the two cases did I leave because of incompetent, or because of a bad person, or they threw me out for injustices, they are simply stages that end, “she explained in an interview with Efe after expressing her excitement at returning to. the production house.

Sandarti had worked in the Telemundo program “Un nuevo día” for two years and without warning one day they told him that he was out of the broadcasts, however, with only one day of being notified, he already had Televisa’s proposal to be part of “One minute to win VIP”.

“First they tell me that I am out of Telemundo which was, as I said at the time, from one day to the next and it was a shock for everyone, for some it was unfair and the networks exploded in my favor, but fortunately both my wife and I started thinking about solutions with a very cold mind, and one of the things I did was talk to my agent and say, ‘Now find me a job,’ ”he recalls about his departure.

This is how Sandarti, who had previously worked for years at Televisa on programs such as “Hoy” or “Vida TV”, among others, returned to the production company and now feels “at home”.

“What I love about going back to Mexico is that for Mexicans I am just another Mexican, that means the greatest acceptance that an audience can give you. The Mexican public is very jealous, they like to be spoken to directly, in their accent, with the way of joking, it is not easy to win over the Mexican public, ”he assured.

However, the reception of the public has been evident: recently Sandarti had an invitation to the program “Hoy”, of which he was part, and the public from social networks asked that the driver return to be part of the morning program, however, for now discards it.

“From the outset I think it has a very well-formed team, for now I don’t know if it would have a daily program, but I don’t refuse anything, when I was on ‘Hoy’ I really enjoyed it and if a proposal came we would review it, but I think go to live in Cuernavaca because I don’t want to retire but I have to rest, “he explained.

One minute to success

The driver confesses himself a fan of the first version of “A minute to win VIP”, which had been hosted in Mexico by the presenter Marco Antonio Regil in 2013. However, he confesses that, from his point of view, this version of the which is part “is very good and is above the previous ones.”

“The fact that we are playing for the dream of a family brings people closer together gives a more personal touch to the show and enriches us with moments of great sensitivity and another great success is being able to make these cuts of the game to find an intimate moment and famous staff ”, he assured.

That is why one of the challenges for the presenter is to calibrate these emotional moments that occur on set, as he mentions that it is inevitable to get involved with the feelings of the participants.

“It is a mixture of getting involved, but tethering yourself a bit with the desire to cry and hold back so that everything goes well, I want the family to keep the money and for the contestant to do well. In that sense, I can’t separate myself from emotions with people, but I have to control it because I can’t start crying in the middle of the show, “he said.

“A minute to win VIP” is broadcast every Sunday by Las Estrellas at 9:00 p.m. (02:00 GMT) and in its first broadcast it was crowned as one of the most watched programs in its time bar, having achieved 2.2 million of people as audience.