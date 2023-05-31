Good Trouble Season 6, Storyline, Release Date, and Everything You Need To Know

Good Trouble is one of the well-known American Television series, ideally created by three talented creators named Bradley Bredeweg, Peter Paige, and Joanna Johnson. Good Trouble is originally a spin-off of The Foster series. Also, it stars cast like Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez. The series perfectly combines the past series and an then after the journey of Maia as Callie Adamas and Cierra Ramirez as Mariana Adama, as they are now going to start their life’s new phase in Los Angeles.

Now, if we talk about the IMDb Rating of a perfectly created American drama-based series, that is Good Trouble, which is 7.5 out of 10.

After releasing the five successful seasons of The Good Trouble, the fans were excited to know about its forthcoming season, season 6. Still, the makers have yet to share any information about season 6. So, here in this article, we will discuss all the essential details of Good Trouble Season 6, including its cast member, release date, expected storyline, and much more.

Good Trouble Season 6 Cast Member:

Good Trouble has gained popularity because of its talented and hardworking cast members. So, the fans are much excited to know about the characters of the forthcoming season, and they expect to see their favorite one’s in the upcoming season too.

So, here we are presenting the list of characters and their role in the Good Trouble series.

Maia Mitchell as Callie Adams Foster, Mariana’s adopted sister, and working as a law clerk. (Lead character)

Cierra Ramirez as Mariana Adams Foster, Callie’s adopted sister, and working as a software engineer. (Lead Character)

Sherry Cola played the role of manager of the Cotiere

Zuri Adele as Malika Williams, a barkeeper living with the two sisters.

Roger Bart as Judge Curtis Wilson, who played the role of a judge with whom Callie is collaborating.

Not only that, but there is a high possibility that the new season will also be introduced some new faces. So, fans, be ready to watch your favorite characters again in the new upcoming season of Good Trouble, along with some new faces.

Good Trouble Series Overview:

Good Troubles fans already knew about the series, right? But what about others who have recently started watching the Good Trouble series and need to be made aware of the overview of the series? So, especially for those viewers who have recently started watching the series, we are giving here a summary of the Good Trouble series, which indeed excites you to watch all the seasons of it.

So, mainly the story is started after a few years of an event named The Foster; it primarily focuses on the two leading characters named Callie and Mariana Adams Foster, who are now moving to Los Angeles to start the next chapter of their life.

We have seen that in Los Angeles, firstly, both sisters face a little trouble adjusting there. Still, within no time, they both are shifted to a communal living apartment named The Coterie. Along with that, both have also started their working journey, according to individual’s passion.

Callie started law work as a law clerk and associate with Judge Wilson. Mariana selected her ambition as a software engineer and began her work as an engineer. Along with that, they both live happily, as they now make a good relationship with their neighbor; and behave friendly with anyone they meet.

In a nutshell, the overall plot of the Good Trouble series relies on the two sisters and how they handle everything after changing their location to move ahead in their life.

Good Trouble Season 6 Expected Storyline:

After releasing the five seasons successfully, the makers will also decide to make a season 6. Still, we have not determined any exact information about the upcoming season’s plot. But not to worry, guys, based on an overview of the series, which is already mentioned above, we can assume the upcoming twists and turns for the forthcoming season.

So, in the upcoming season, the fans want to meet new friends of both sisters and see the love triangle of Callie and Mariana. Also, many other twists related to their professional life may occur in the forthcoming season.

Get into some good trouble, if you will.

_______

Watch the season finale of Good Trouble tonight at 10|9c on Freeform. pic.twitter.com/2KMB2lc39Y — Freeform (@FreeformTV) May 18, 2023

But at this moment, we only have a little information about the plot of season 6, so we cannot give any perfect discloser about its season 6, and you guys also have to wait for at least a few months to know precisely about the storyline of season 6.

Good Trouble Season 6 List of Episodes:

We all know that Good Trouble is one of the fans lover series, and the makers have successfully released five seasons, and also, fans are now eagerly waiting to know about season 6, but the makers have not released anything about its season 6. Hence, we expect that season 6 will have 15 to 20 episodes like its other seasons.

Until that, here we have shared the list of the season 5s episode, which are as follows;

Good Trouble Season 5 List of Episodes:

Episode 01: “Shot in the Dark”

Episode 02: “It Was Not Your Fault But Mine.”

Episode 03: “About Damn Time”

Episode 04: “Under Pressure”

Episode 05: “I Gotta Feeling”

Episode 06: “Once a Cheater”

Episode 07: “Turkey for Me, Turkey for You”

Episode 08: “I Will Take All the Blame”

Episode 09: “Tell Me Sweet Little Lies.”

Episode 10: “Opening Night”

Good Trouble Season 6 Release Date:

When we talk about the release date of Good Trouble season 6, which is yet on the pending list to declare, if we check its earlier season records, we can say that this time Good Trouble season 6 will be released on 30th November 2023.

Also, here we have mentioned the release date of all five seasons of the Good Trouble series;

Season 1 was released on 8th January 2019

Season 2 was released on 18 July 2019

Season 3 was released on 17th February 2021

Season 4 was released on 9th March 2022

Season 5 was released on 16th March 2023

Where to Watch Good Trouble Season 6?

Good Trouble has a very good fans followings and also the ratings too; and there are still many people who are still looking for the same platform to watch the series, so for them, they can watch the entire Good Trouble season on Fubo Tv or Hulu.

Also, Good Trouble is available in India on Prime Video streaming.

Good Trouble Season 6 Trailer:

As we all know, the makers have just recently completed their season 5 project, and now they are planning its upcoming season 6, so we dont have any trailer updates.

But, here we have provided you a trailer link of Good Trouble Season 5, so enjoy watching it until any update regarding Season 6.

Final Words:

Good Trouble is a popular drama series created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, and Bradley Bredeweg. The series mainly follows the storyline of two siblings, Callie and Mariana, and starts exactly when they relocate their location to move ahead.

The series has successfully released the five seasons of it, and all get much love and support from their fans. So, now the fans are hardly waiting for the announcement of season 6, which may take some more time, as season 5 is just a recently released season.

But do not worry, guys, because here in this article, we have mentioned all the essential information about the upcoming season of the Good Trouble series, along with its cast member, storyline, and even its release date, which still needs to be disclosed.

We hope you guys love to read our article, and if you have any queries, feel free to comment in our comment section and stay connected with our websites, where you get day-to-day updates regarding all the latest series and seasons.