Tamilrockers Leaked Good Newwz Download Movie

Good Newwz is a multi-star movie based on the odds of this generation’s complicacies peppered with a tint of comedy curve, which leads to an extremely emotional end. The film got hit as the hype of four megastars supported the plot, and their acting led this movie to go beyond just a plot.

Its director, Raj Mehta, has portrayed a fantastic set of humor punches in his directorial debut, which makes people trust in his upcoming movies. The plot could have been more creative if it not got leaked on the internet by Tamilrockers. It sets a massive threat to the movie and its production houses as the leaked movie online.

Tamilrockers substitute too many people who prefer to either not like the characters of that particular film fraternity or cannot trust it go for the film without taking note of reviews. The shooting of the movie started in November 2018 and got completed in April 2019. It took six months of hard work of the team to make it, which shattered in a minute when it got leaked. It is illegal at the same time as leaking such movies online is an offense and violation of copyright laws.

Cast Of Good Newwz:

Akshay Kumar as Varun Batra, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Deepti “Deepu” Batra, Diljit Dosanjh as Honey Batra, Kiara Advani as Monika “Moni” Batra. The movie got the charm through the supporting roles too. the supporting roles are listed below:

Tisca Chopra as Dr. Sandhya Joshi

Adil Hussain as Dr. Anand Joshi

Anjana Sukhani as Richa Batra

Faisal Rashid as Vivek

Mohit Raina as Murari (a cameo appearance as the flight passenger beside Deepti

There are special appearances too in the movie.

Karan Johar in the song “Chandigarh Mein”

Badshah in the song “Chandigarh Mein”

Hardy Sandhu in the song “Chandigarh Mein”

Sukhbir in the song “Sauda Khara Khara”

This film’s name was announced on Twitter as – Good News. Diljit Dosanjh exposes Dharma Productions. The producers of the movie are Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The plot is written by Jyoti Kapoor, Raj Mehta, and Rishabh Sharma. Jyoti Kapoor and Rishabh Sharma give the screenplay. Jyoti Kapoor provides the story. The music was presented in a score genre provided by John Stewart. Vishnu Rao did the cinematography, and Manish More edits the movie. There was a collaboration of three production companies to make this movie: Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Story Plot Of Good Newwz Moive:

Varun Batra, the character played by Akshay Kumar, the CEO of a car showroom in Mumbai. His wife had got problems with him lately as the couple is trying to conceive a baby and lacking somewhere. His wife’s name is Deepti Batra, a character played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple is married for seven years and striving for a baby since then. They went to a fertility specialist who is well known for conceiving babies through technique called In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

The couple agreed to have a baby with this process. As the story goes on, there’s a little twist that breaks the subtleness of the movie. The reputed doctor and his wife accidentally misplace the sperms of two males into each other’s wives because due to the similar surnames.

They invited both the couples to break the news to them and apologize. Varun and Deepti enter the hospital and encounter another Batra’s in a corridor. Honey Batra, a robust Punjabi character played by Diljit Dosanjh and Monika Batra, a typical wife character played by Kiara Advani, introduce them, and four of them go to the doctor’s cabin.

The story after that went totally crazy as they heard about the reality and the fact that they cannot do anything about this. To protect their unborn child’s well-being, Monika and Honey shift to Batra’s apartment in Mumbai. The movie, after that, creates a lot of humorous and emotional sequences where the role of parents, friends, and neighbors was emphasized. The film ends with a happy ending, which is the epitome of Bollywood endings.

About Tamilrockers:

Good Newwz is a total comedy fun but ultimately got drowned into a problem, which is it got leaked by Tamilrockers. Tamilrockers is the most popular torrent site which provides the pirated material to its torrent clients, which is a considerable illegal activity as the content leaked is not authorized to be shared this way and this soon.

The site has a history of leaking movies despite the warnings and the pile of cases filed on the site’s face. The newly released movies are leaked within hours of the release date. The site even provides high definition video quality.

Cyber Crime department had already tried to block its way by blocking the domain extension several times. Still, the site has a policy of changing the domain extension within specific leaked releases. It is witness that even the blocked domain extensions are reassessing and become operative again with the help of proxy servers. Due to these reasons, the site has become a troublemaker for the industry and government.

Disclaimer:

This website does not recommend watching these movies on such pirated platforms or even download from those as it is considered illegal, and the person doing it will get caught through cyber police services.