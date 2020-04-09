‘Good Morning America’ Cameraman Tony Greer Dies From Coronavirus Complications

ABC’s Good Morning America cameraman Tony Greer has died from issues associated to the COVID-19 coronavirus, co-anchor Robin Roberts stated Wednesday.

“He was such a brilliant mild working at our studio for greater than six years,” Roberts stated. “You can simply really feel Tony’s lovely spirit, you can really feel it from a mile away.”

“We love Tony and so many issues that he cherished. He cherished his household, his beloved mom Fanny, his sister Janet, his brother Kevin. He cherished taking his nieces, nephews, any relative who came around him, he’d take them out and present them town. He cherished his longtime girlfriend Robin, we’re considering of her,” Roberts stated.

She added: “She lives in his hometown, Chicago. They cherished touring the world collectively. We cherished each single second we had been blessed to spend and share with Tony,” Roberts continued. “Our condolences to his household in Chicago. To his mom Fanny, now we have to say this to you ma’am, your son was man. He was sort, he was considerate, he was at all times a gentleman.”

Co-anchor Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos additionally spoke about Greer, calling him a “pretty spirit” and a “whole professional,” . “Tony and I shared the early shift within the breakfast room and he was a relentless gentleman, such a beautiful man with such a beautiful spirit,” Stephanopoulos stated. “Only a whole professional, and somebody that was a pleasure to see on a regular basis,” stated Strahan. “All the time morning, at all times a smile. He can be missed right here in our studio.”