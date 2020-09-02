Gone With the Wind returns to HBO Max with 4-minute intro

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer



Gone With the Wind, The classic of American cinema, was temporarily removed from HBO Max on June 10, 2020. Since Wednesday June 24, however, it is back on the platform of streaming, but with a four and a half minute introduction that puts the racist representations of his argument in context.

According to the intro, Gone With the Wind (1939) presents “the South before the Civil War as a world of harmony and beauty without acknowledging the brutalities of the slavery system on which this world is based,” says Jacqueline Stewart, African-American film expert and host of the TCM channel, in the introductory video that precedes the film.

“It is not only an important document on the racist practices of Hollywood’s past, but also an indelible work of popular culture that speaks directly to the racial inequalities that persist in the media and in today’s society,” Stewart continues in the introduction.

The drama, winner of eight Oscars in 1940, was withdrawn after the publication of an article in the Los Angeles Times by the screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave, John Ridley, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the article Ridley points out that the film “when it doesn’t ignore the horrors of slavery, it reproduces some of the worst stereotypes about people of color.”

“Let’s be clear, I don’t believe in censorship. I don’t think Gone With the Wind should be confined to a vault, but should return after a respectful period of time along with films that show what the Confederacy really was without idealizing it, “added Ridley.

A spokesperson for HBO Max said in a statement collected by the source medium, that Gone With the Wind it is a product of its time and represents some of the racial and ethnic prejudices that “have unfortunately been common in American society.”



“These racist representations were wrong then and they are wrong today, and we feel that maintaining this title without an explanation and a complaint of those representations would be irresponsible,” said the spokesperson. “If we want to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first recognize and understand our history “.

The current racial protests unleashed in the United States as a result of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, have also caused the cancellation of the police reality show that has been on the air for 31 years, Cops, from Paramount Network.