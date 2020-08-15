Golden Ball: There will be no successors to Messi and Rapinoe due to the coronavirus

For the first time since 1956, the Ballon d’Or will not be awarded to any player due to the disruption of football in 2020 by the new coronavirus crisis.

Magazine France Football, organizer of the award, broke the news on Monday, July 20: “For the first time since 1956, the Ballon d’Or is going to take a break. There will be no edition in 2020, as not all the conditions are met. We believe that one year so singular cannot – nor should – be treated as a normal year, “wrote the magazine’s editor, Pascal Ferré, in a statement.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Sadio Mané (Liverpool) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Italy), were some of the candidates to opt for the award.

The other awards that the magazine awarded, such as the Kopa, to the best player, under 21 years old (awarded in 2019 to the Dutch Matthijs de Ligt), and Yashin, which recognizes the best goalkeeper (won in 2019 by the Brazilian Alisson Becker), they will not be awarded either.

France Football explained that the decision is made because “all applicants for recognition are not in the same situation.” The last winners of this award, in 2019, were the Argentine Lionel Messi (Barcelona FC) and the American Megan Rapinoe (world champion with the United States).

The media reported that an ideal eleven will be chosen with the best players of all time, according to the criteria of the usual Ballon d’Or jury.

Last week Real Madrid was crowned in the Spanish tournament, Liverpool did it in England and Bayern Munich in Germany. In Italy the winner has not yet been decided, although Juventus seems to be the best positioned. These leagues, however, returned after a long period of unemployment by the pandemic caused by COVID-19. In France, however, the tournament was suspended and there was no winner.

On Twitter, the decision led to discussion about who could have been the winner of the trophy. These are some of the reactions on Monday on the bird’s social network:

What L’EQUIPE has done postponing the delivery of this year’s Ballon d’Or is to prevent MESSI from stealing it from BENZEMA !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RHAseWHvnB – Alfredo Duro (@ alfredoduro1) July 20, 2020

🌟 Robert Lewandowski 😲 Double with Bayern, 51 goals in the season and the Champions League still missing … 👀 What should the Ballon d’Or 2020 have been? pic.twitter.com/ye58zFlY6P – Offside (@ESPN_FDJ) July 20, 2020

Lewandoski did more, we must admit that all of us from Madrid say Benzema, the Catalans say Messi for the top scorer. But Lewandoski did everything now to see what he performs in champions. — Dudek ⌬ (@dudek_harold) July 20, 2020

The arguments are valid, but not at all agree with the decision. It can be evaluated without any problem, in addition 70% of the season was played under normal conditions. That you only see the Champions League to make decisions is another thing. We will not miss them anyway. https://t.co/LWJbDkZdT9 — CarlosXArguello (@CarlosXArguello) July 20, 2020

If and just when in the champions league the candidates would face each other Messi (if he eliminates naples) vs Lewandowski and Benzema (if he goes back to the city) vs Cristiano Ronaldo, and the winners of those clashes would face each other in the semifinal, leaving the winner there. Golden Ball — El Papu (@LHED18) July 20, 2020

