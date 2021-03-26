‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Hindi dubbed full HD leaked on Tamilrockers:
Godzilla vs Kong debuted at the box office on the first day, opening collection crossed six crores.
Fans were excited for Godzilla vs Kong for a long time, which is clearly visible after the release of the film. On the very first day, this film has made a great collection by smiling the records at the box office.
Godzilla vs Kong Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ has a tremendous opening at the box-office in India on the first day. The film earned Rs 6.4 crores on its first day of release. Godzilla is the third part of the film franchise, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, which released in India on Wednesday. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Ija Gonzalez, and Damian Bichir.
Denzil Dias, VP, and MD, Warner Bros. Pictures India, said, “We are very pleased with the opening numbers and the overwhelming response to the film. This proves that films like ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ are the most liked by viewers in the cinema screen is done.”
Kamal Gyanchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said, “The unprecedented response to this film confirms the belief that there is a tremendous affinity for cinema beyond people across gender, boundaries, and age-groups. We are thrilled with the resounding response.”
Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis India, says, “The film has performed brilliantly on the first day. It has become Hollywood’s biggest post covid opening. Many congratulations to the team.”