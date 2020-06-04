Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Apply For 21 Tax Officer Posts at gpsc.goa.gov.in:

The Goa Public Service Commission is declaring its latest Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 for various posts. Around 21 Tax Officer jobs are available at official Goa PSC portal gpsc.goa.gov.in. Interested candidates may apply for their various tax vacancies and get their work into the field.

Different jobs into the Tax Department of Goa PSC are available, and for that, we are offering essential qualification details. Interested candidates may read all these details first and then complete application procedures. To successfully apply, they need to finish all for required application procedures. To know more, refer to the GPSC official portal gpsc.goa.gov.in.

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 21 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Assistant Professor: 02 Posts

Principal/Head: 01 Post

Commercial Tax Officer: 16 Posts

Scientific Assistant: 01 Post

Assistant Director: 01 Post

Required Educational Qualification:

For Assistant Professor Posts:

Interested candidates should have their Master’s Degree in the relevant subject from a government recognized institute/ university. Also, those who may have its equivalent degree from any Indian/ Foreign University.

Candidates’ should have their Degree in Commerce or Economics through a government recognized institute or university.

Age Limit:

To apply for the Goa PSC Recruitment 2020, aspirants’ age should be between 45 to 50 years. For more details regarding the age limit for various Reserved Categories and Age Relaxation details, go to the official site.

Registration Fees:

For application/ registration fees, refer to the official portal and get details from it.

Selection Procedures:

Goa Public Service Commission officials shall conduct various selection procedures. Mainly, such recruitments have Interviewed to select the most eligible candidates. So, everyone applying for the Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 will have to attend their Interview.

Pay Scale:

Through the interview, who will shortlist for final job allotment, will receive a salåary as per below criteria:

Assistant Professor: 15,600 – 39,100/- rupees with 6000/- rupees Grade Pay

Principal/Head: 37,400 – 67,000/- rupees with 10,000/- rupees Grade Pay

Commercial Tax Officer: 9300 – 34,800/- rupees with 4600/- rupees Grade Pay

Scientific Assistant: 35,400 – 1, 12,400/- rupees

Assistant Director: 44,900 – 1, 42,400/- rupees

Steps To Apply Online for Goa PSC Recruitment 2020: