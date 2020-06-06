Goa Land Records 2020 Form 1 & 14 Form D Mutation Status

Goa Land Records 2020

The government authorities of the Goa state makes things easy for people residing in the state. The Goa government did launch up an online portal for people to check and download the land records. All the land records and details will be now available to the citizens of the Goa state.

People will be able to check the land records and Bhulekh details on the online platform. So the Goa Land Records, form I & XIV goa online, Mutation status rural as well as urban will be accessible for the people. There is nothing you should worry about when you are using the Goa land record portal.

People will not have to go to the government administrator’s office in order to get the land details and descriptions online. It will be so easy and quick to get the land details with the help of the online portal. The land records and details are available for people to access it online.

Most people currently do not have any kind of clue about the online portal that the government of Goa did launch. So we are going to provide you every little detail about the Goa land records online portal.

In this article, you are going to obtain all the essential detail about how you can check the land records online. You will also know about getting the details about the form 1 and form 4 on the online web portal. You will not have to stand in the queue in front of the government offices to get the land records and details.

As it is an online portal, people can be able to get the land record information while sitting at their home. All the details relating to the land or plot will be easily accessible online.

Goa Government Dslr Online Web Portal 2020

The revenue department of the Goa government did launch an online web portal namely the Dslr web portal. The official website for the Dslr web portal is egov.goa.nic.in/dslr/f114new.aspx. Any person living in the state of Goa can be able to access the online portal easily and that too online. The Dslr online web portal will provide people with so many benefits.

It will provide access to the land records to the citizens residing in the state. But people can also be able to find the Form 1, Form4, as well as Mutation status. It will be a lot helpful to the people of Goa using the online web portal to get every essential detail online.

Before you are going to use the online portal to check the land records online, you need to learn about how you can do it. If you do not have any idea about how you can be able to check the land records online. Then you do not have to worry about anything at all. Because we are surely going to share with you information that will help you learn how you can get access to the land records. You will just have to read this article to the bottom and you will understand all the aspects of the Dslr portal.

There are many benefits of using the online portal but one of the best things is that it is an online portal. So people will not have to go to different government offices in order to get details about the land records.

Everything about the land records and other details will be easily available on the fingertips of the people. When you are selling or purchasing any piece of land or plot, then you will need to have the essential land records.

District Wise Goa Land Records Online 2020

It will be beneficial for you to have a look at the list of the districts that we did mention below for your information. All the districts that we did mention here will be available for people to check the land records.

If you have any piece of land or plot in any of the districts that are present here. Then you can be able to check the land records and other essential details online. Here is the list of the districts for which you can check the details about any land or plot on the portal.

North Goa:

Bardez

Bicholim

Pernem

Sattari

Tiswadi

Ponda

South Goa:

Canacona

Mormugao

Salcette

Sanguem

Quepem

Dharbandora

Procedure To Check Form I and XIV Goa Land Records Online

In order to check the Form 1 and Form 14 Goa land records, you need to follow a simple and easy process. If you do not have any kind of clue about the procedure and how you can check the land records online.

Then you will just have to follow the simple steps that we did mention here. You need to go through the steps carefully and you will be able to get the land records for any land or plot online. Here are the steps that can lead you to check the land records on the online portal.

First of all, you need to visit the official website egov.goa.nic.in/dslr/f114new.aspx

Once the Dsrl web portal opens up, you need to select “Form I and XIV” on the homepage of the website

Then you have to choose the Taluka, Village, Survey Number, and Subdivision Number

After selecting appropriately, enter the captcha code and click on “View Details”

Form I and XIV details will appear on the screen and you can easily check the land records

You can also download as well as print the land details with the available option on the right side of the page

Procedure To Check Form D Goa Land Records Online

Just follow the steps to check the Form D Goa land records on the portal.

Open the official Dslr web portal egov.goa.nic.in/dslr/f114new.aspx

Click on the “Form D” option the homepage

Enter the City, PT Sheet Number, Chalta Number, Captcha Code, and click on the “View Details” option

Form D records details will then appear on the screen

Also, you can download or print the Form D land record details

Procedure To Check Mutation Status

Follow the steps below to check the Mutation Status Goa Land Records online.

Visit the official website egov.goa.nic.in/dslr/f114new.aspx

Click on the “Mutation Status (Rural)” to check the status

Then you have to choose the Taluka, Mutation Number, Captcha code, and click on “View Status”

The Mutation Status (Rural) will appear on the screen

The same process you need to follow for Mutation Status (Urban)