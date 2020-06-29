Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Availabe at www.gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 check at www.gbshse.gov.in:

The Goa Board is declared the Goa Board result notification of Goa Board HSSC Results in 2020 on the official site at www.gbshse.gov.in. So the students who have appeared in the Goa HSSC Board examination they can check their result on the official site. The Goa SSC Board conducted the HSSC examination on 29th February to 17th March 2020, and the result will be declared in the month of May 2020. This HSSC examination carried out by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

The Goa Board is also known as Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) and is founded on 27th May 1975. The GBSHSE provides the quality education and also increase academic, intellectual and physical skill among the students. There are some private, and government schools affiliated with this Goa board. Every year this Goa board has been conducting the 10th and 12th class board examination for the students in the month of March and declared the result in the month of May. The board also perform departmental examination such as Diploma in Physical Education.

The Goa Board every year conduct the HSSC examination in the month of March. This year also attend the board exam by the Goa Board of School Education from the 27th February to 17th March 2020. There are a large number of students appeared in this examination. So the students who are looking for this examination they can check their exam result on the official site at www.gbshse.gov.in. The Goa Board has been declared the result in May 2020.

After completion of the board examination, the education board is going to announce the exam result. So earlier, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been declared the result notification on the official site at www.gbshse.gov.in. Therefore, the students who have appeared in this examination they can check their exam result on the official site. Students can check their result through name and roll number wise.

Name of the Board: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)

Name of the Exam: Goa Board HSSC 2020 Exam

Exam Date: The exam conducted from 27 th February to 17 th March 2020.

February to 17 March 2020. Result Date: The result declared in May 2020.

How to check Goa Board HSSC Result 2020?

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GHSHSE) has been declared the result notification at the official site. So the students who are looking for this board examination they can check their result. Students can follow the steps for check their Goa Board HSSC Result 2020.

First students go on official site gbshse.gov.in. On the home page find the link and click on “Goa Board HSSC Result 2020”. Now enter your roll number and name. Then the result will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out for the further use.

Official Site: www.gbshse.gov.in