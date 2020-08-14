Gmail will show flag icons to minimize spam and attacks

Google



Google announced new security measures that aim to protect Gmail users.

One of these measures is the support of the BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification) standard in Gmail, so that emails from brands or organizations will show the official icon in the Gmail interface.

Google will allow organizations to validate and authenticate the emails they use to send messages to consumers. Once this is done, each email sent to users will go through security systems to prevent spam or attacks, and those that pass the tests will reach the user with the company logo.

“For organizations that want to create a trusted brand by mail, BIMI is a great opportunity, incentivizing them to create stronger authentication, which in turn will create a more secure and reliable email ecosystem for all,” Seth Black said in the statement. , President of the AuthIndicators Working Group, the group behind BIMI.

Google revealed other security measures for Google Meet such as the necessary invitations to re-enter a video call from which it was banned. In Chat, users now have more protection against attacks from phishing, groups of chats can be reported and blocked and now there are more security controls for administrators.



