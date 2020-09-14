Gmail: Tricks against regret, frustration and spam

Derek Poore/CNET



Most of the more than 1.5 billion people who use Gmail treat Google’s webmail service as a reliable old junk that requires little or no regular maintenance. But what if just tweaking a few settings could boost your Gmail experience and turn that junk into the convertible of your dreams?

In the early days of email, users were limited to four basic “changes”: Check mail, Compose a message, Save as draft and Submit. But all that was transformed with the arrival of webmail for browsers. Thanks to taking advantage the power of Google software and services, Gmail has some dynamic customization options hidden under the hood.

If you’ve been using the old version of Gmail, this is a good time to jump into the “workshop” and turn your old junk into a racing car with the six tips and tricks below.



30 Seconds to Regret: How to Undo Sending Gmail Messages

Most of us have spotted a misspelling in an important email after clicking the button Send (Submit), or, worse still, we wanted to avoid sending a message full of insults that we just wrote in the heat of an argument. Fortunately, Gmail now offers an undo feature, but with an important detail: you have a time limit to decide whether the email you just sent should reach its destination or not.

By default, Gmail gives you five seconds to undo the submission, but you can increase this time to 30 seconds so that your future “me” has a little more time to correct a mistake.

First, click on the gear icon in the upper right corner and head to Settings (Setting) > General. At the top of the list of settings, you will find Undo Send (Undo the submission), followed by a drop-down menu.

Change it from 5 to 10, 20 or 30 seconds, and voila. Now you have much more time to change your mind. To do this, just click Undo (Undo) in the banner that you will see at the bottom of the screen after sending your message.

Unlimited aliases (or something like that)

Have you ever subscribed to a newsletter just to get a discount at a store, or have you been frustrated after having to unsubscribe from all the spam emails sent to you by your services? streaming? There is a way to sort through all that spam without having to create a new Gmail account.

By simply adding a “+” sign to the end of your username (but before the “@”), you can create infinite variations of your Gmail address. For example, “username+ [email protected]” will direct the email to your primary address, but without revealing it to spammers. Then you can filter the messages that contain “username + junkmail” so that they go directly to your Trash or Spam folder and you don’t have to bother to delete them again.

This trick is not only useful for filtering junk mail: it also allows you to create an infinite variety of email addresses for all your needs and roles in life, maintaining a single login for all of them.

Do you use your personal email address also for your work? Create “[email protected]” to identify all work related emails. Are you a member of a book club or car fanatic? Use “[email protected]” to keep track of other members’ emails. Are you an active member of your church? Create “[email protected]” … I think the idea is clear.

Use filters more creatively

Gmail filters can do a lot more than separate emails into categories. For example, if you create a filter that checks your inbox for the words “unsubscribe” or “unsubscribe” and automatically sends those emails to your Trash, you will delete any newsletter that you may or may not have subscribed to.

A filter for “tracking number” or “tracking number” will collect tracking information for all your purchases in a specific folder. You can even create a filter to mark all messages as “read”, so you never have to worry about that icon showing the number of emails received and tempting you to check your inbox every five minutes again.

7 steps to a neater inbox

1. Click the gear icon and select Settings (Setting).

2. Select the tab Filters & Blocked Addresses (Filters and blocked addresses).

3. Click on Create New Filter (Create a new filter).

4. Enter keywords in the relevant field: From (Of) to filter by sender, Has the words (Contains the words) to scan the entire content of emails, etc.

5. Click on Create Filter (Create filter).

6. Decide what you want to do with the filtered email: Delete it (Remove), Skip the Inbox (Skip Received (Archive it)), Mark as Read (Mark as read), Important (Always mark as important), etc.

7. Click on Create Filter (Create filter).

If your phone dies, send text messages from Gmail

You don’t need a battery-powered phone and a data or Wi-Fi connection to send a text message – Gmail can do it from your desktop.

All you have to know is the recipient’s phone number and operator. To send an SMS, write an email by putting in the “To” field the 10-digit phone number (without hyphens) as the username and the address of the operator’s gateway (available in websites of each operator) as the domain.

For example, an email-based text message for a Verizon customer will be something like [email protected] Other common domains include @ mms.att.net for AT&T, @ messaging.sprintpcs.com for Sprint, and @ tmomail.net for T-Mobile.

Forgot to log out? Do it remotely

If you often check your Gmail from a public computer, such as a library or school computer, you may forget to log out of your account when you’re done, leaving your account vulnerable to attack. Having access to your password-protected Gmail account is all an identity thief needs to take control of your bank accounts, credit cards and, if you have smart home devices, such as smart locks or security cameras, even your own home.

Fortunately, Gmail allows you to view and log out of any computer or device that you are currently logged in to. Just scroll to the bottom of your Gmail page and click Details (Details) (the link is just below the message that says Last account activity The Last account activity). Next, a page will appear showing all the places and devices where you are currently logged in. If you click on the button at the top labeled Sign out all other Gmail web sesión (Sign out of all other Gmail web sessions), all active sessions will be closed except the one you are currently using.

There are many other ways to customize Gmail to match the way you work. For more information, check out our recommended content.

