Gmail now supports iPad split screen

NurPhoto / Getty



The Gmail app now supports the split screen feature on the iPad.

The most recent update to Gmail, available on the App Store, includes support for using the app with the split screen that allows you to have two applications open at the same time. The version that includes this support is 6.0.200614.

“When you use the iPad, you can multitask with Gmail and other iOS apps,” Google says in the statement. “Now you can use Gmail and Calendar at the same time with Split View to see your schedule before answering an email confirming an appointment.”

Google took a long time to adopt Gmail, a very popular app for managing emails, for the split screen, a feature that has been on the iPad for several years. But, as they say, better late than never and Gmail can now be used in half or part of the screen while on the other part you have Google Calendar or another compatible app.

In Android it is easy to use in split screen almost any application, but in Apple products this is only possible on the iPad. Although the Apple tablet can run two open applications at the same time, the iPhone, despite having screens up to 6.5 inches, does not yet have the support.



