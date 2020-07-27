Gmail blocks 18 million coronavirus-related emails every day

Angela Lang / CNET



Google blocks up to 18 million malicious emails in Gmail every day related to coronavirus.

The company said on April 16 on its blog that of the 100 million malicious or suspected emails it blocks every day, nearly 20 percent correspond to topics related to COVID-19. “Last week we saw 18 million daily emails containing malicious programs and phising rmade with COVID-19, “the company said.” Add to this the more than 240 million daily spam messages that are related to the pandemic. “

Google says hackers are trying to reap the fear and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, but it claims that its machine learning models have evolved to understand and filter out these threats, so they are able to block 99.9. percent of spam, phishing and malware which comes through Gmail.

According to Google, some of the emails pose as government agencies like the World Health Organization (WHO) while other emails try to install malware using malicious links.

Google recommends that users use the preview of documents within the email itself, to verify the content of the emails and prevent malicious programs from being downloaded. It is also important that you check carefully that the links that appear in the emails direct you to the site that they say they are directing and if this site is really official or is a replica.

As of Friday, April 17, the coronavirus has infected nearly 2.2 million people and caused more than 146,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the WHO officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

