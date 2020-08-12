Gloria Trevi’s mouth is covered

The singer Gloria Trevi explores a new stage in her role as a businesswoman after partnering with the company México Artesanal, with which she created a line of masks called Gloria Trevi Special Edition.

According to a statement, the singer of “Todos Me Miran” created seven different mask designs inspired by several of her songs for an initiative that employed hundreds of artisans.

“Most of the artisans do not have a formal establishment or advanced technologies or machinery; many depend on the cinema for percent of sales. They are people who live off their art, their tradition and their work created by their own hands ”, the text reads.

“Although Trevi sent them the designs, these artisans embody their art and culture in the Gloria Trevi Special Edition masks, thus continuing their tradition that has passed from generation to generation and embodying their heritage in each piece.”

Part of the proceeds of the products will go to the non-profit foundation of the artist, Ana Dalai, while those who acquire the masks will also receive a thank you card from the famous.

The pieces can be purchased through the website www.mexicoartesanal.com or on the company’s official Instagram account.