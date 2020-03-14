Global sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic

(1) – Most important sports events across the globe which have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak:

An individual sporting a defending face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus sickness (COVID-19), walks earlier stroll earlier the Olympic rings in entrance of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

OLYMPICS

* The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in historic Olympia was held with out spectators.

* The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) suspended the remainder of the Torch relay by method of the nation to stay away from attracting crowds.

OLYMPIC TRIALS

* U.S. Olympic trials for wrestling, initially scheduled for April 4-5 at Penn State Faculty, have been postponed.

* U.S. Rowing postponed its Olympic workforce trials and will not run a nationwide workforce event for 30 days.

* U.S. Olympic diving trials, which have been scheduled for April 3-5 in Tucson, Arizona, have been postponed. All USA Diving events postponed for subsequent 30 days.

NORTH AMERICA

* The NBA has suspended its season.

* The NHL has suspended its season.

* The MLB will delay its 2020 season’s opening day of March 26 by at least two weeks. It talked about Spring Teaching camps have been moreover suspended.

ATHLETICS

* The World Athletics Indoor Championships (Nanjing; March 13-15) have been postponed. They’re going to be held within the similar metropolis from March 19-21, 2021.

* The Paris and Barcelona marathons have been postponed.

* The annual London marathon which was ensuing from occur on April 26 was postponed to Oct. 4.

* The race strolling workforce championship scheduled for May 2-Three in Minsk was postponed.

SOCCER

* All elite soccer matches in England, along with the Premier League, Soccer League (EFL) and Ladies’s Great League (WSL), have been suspended until April 4.

Nonetheless, the Nationwide League – the fifth-tier of English soccer – talked about all its weekend’s matches will go ahead, along with the lower stage Conference North and South divisions.

* The German Soccer League (DFL) known as off matches scheduled for March 13-15 inside the Bundesliga and second tier Bundesliga 2. They actually useful that every leagues be suspended until April 2.

* UEFA postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches ensuing from occur subsequent week.

* The Confederation of African Soccer has postponed two rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for March 25-31.

* CONCACAF suspended all competitions scheduled to occur over the following 30 days, along with the Champions League and males’s Olympic qualifiers.

* The Paraguayan FA has suspended all video video games until March 24 and actually useful that golf gear stop collective teaching lessons.

* The Colombian league has suspended all tournaments until extra uncover.

* The Chilean FA ordered all video video games ensuing from be carried out between March 19 and April 19 occur with out followers.

* The very best two tiers of French soccer — Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 — have been suspended until extra uncover.

* All soccer matches in Spain’s excessive two divisions have been postponed for two weeks.

* England’s nice internationals in the direction of Italy and Denmark at Wembley on March 27 and 31 will not occur, whereas Denmark canceled their March 27 nice in the direction of the Faroe Islands.

* The Norwegian Soccer Federation talked about it did not plan to hold Norway’s Euro 2020 playoff match in the direction of Serbia that was scheduled for March 26.

* Poland’s soccer league has postponed all video video games at least until the tip of March. The resumption date is anticipated to be launched subsequent week.

* U.S. Most important League Soccer has suspended its season.

* U.S. Soccer’s Open Cup Committee has suspended its 2020 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

* All soccer inside the Netherlands was suspended until the tip of March. The nationwide workforce canceled their Euros warm-up matches in the direction of the USA (March 26) and Spain (March 29).

* FIFA and the Asian Soccer Confederation have agreed to postpone Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June.

* FIFA talked about South American qualifying matches between March 23-31 for the 2022 World Cup have been postponed.

* Bundesliga: Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne (March 11) was carried out with out followers. RB Leipzig v SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (every March 14) will possible be carried out in empty stadiums.

* Spain’s Copa del Rey remaining between Athletic Bilbao and Precise Sociedad (Seville; April 18) was postponed.

* New seasons inside the Chinese language language, Japanese and South Korean leagues have been postponed.

* A four-team event in Doha that features Croatia, Portugal, Belgium and Switzerland (March 26-30) was canceled.

* A nice between Germany and Italy (Nuremberg; March 31) will occur with out followers.

* Tickets are often not being purchased for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-finals between Bulgaria and Hungary and Bosnia and Northern Ireland.

* Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese language language golf gear Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed. The start of the knockout rounds was moved once more to September.

* The Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) ordered all video video games ensuing from be carried out in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to occur with out followers until extra uncover.

* The Uruguayan Soccer Affiliation talked about it had suspended all expert video video games until extra uncover.

BASKETBALL

* Euroleague Basketball suspended all 2019-20 EuroLeague, EuroCup and Euroleague Subsequent Know-how Match video video games.

MOTORSPORT

* Technique One have canceled the Australian Grand Prix and postponed the following three races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China.

They hope to start the season in Europe on the end of May, putting the Dutch and Spanish races at current scheduled for May Three and 10 in Zandvoort and Barcelona not sure.

* Four rounds of the MotoGP season in Qatar, Thailand, Texas and Argentina will not go ahead as scheduled.

* NASCAR races on the Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22) will possible be held with out followers.

* Spherical Four of the World Rally Championship in Argentina that was scheduled for April 23-26 has been postponed.

* The World Rallycross Championship opener in Catalunya-Barcelona scheduled for April 18-19 has been postponed.

TENNIS

* The ATP suspended its expert males’s tennis tour for six weeks after the Miami Open (March 23-April 5) was canceled.

* The Fed Cup finals (Budapest; April 14-19) have been postponed.

* The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells was canceled.

* The WTA talked about its events in Mexico and Colombia in March and April would not be held. The Xi’an Open and Kunming Open had already been canceled.

RUGBY

* Four Six Nations matches have been postponed.

* The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Sequence have been postponed from April to October.

* Rugby Europe launched a suspension of all its matches and tournaments from March 13-April 15.

* France’s rugby federation talked about on Friday that it was suspending all its competitions.

* The Premiership Rugby Cup remaining on Sunday (March 15) has been postponed.

ROWING

* Two World Rowing Cups and the European Olympic Qualification Regatta, all scheduled for Italy, have been canceled proper right here

SAILING

* SailGP has canceled its San Francisco event scheduled for May 2-3.

TABLE TENNIS

* The world championships in South Korea, have been pushed once more provisionally from March to June.

WINTER SPORTS

* The Worldwide snowboarding federation canceled the final word races of the boys’s Alpine snowboarding.

* The World Cup finals in Cortina have been canceled along with the ultimate three girls’s races in Are.

* The women’s world ice hockey championships in Canada have been canceled.

* The Tempo skating world championships in Seoul have been postponed until at least October.

* The March 16-22 world decide skating championships in Montreal have been canceled.

GOLF

* The 12 months’s first foremost, the Masters, has been postponed from April 9-12 to ‘some later date’.

* The Avid gamers Championship in Florida was canceled after the first spherical. The next three PGA events have moreover been scrapped.

* The Honda LPGA Thailand event and the HSBC Ladies’s World Championship in Singapore have been canceled.

* The Indian Open, the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the China Open have all been postponed.

CYCLING

* The final word two phases of the UAE Tour have been canceled after two Italian members examined optimistic.

* The Paris-Good biking race will end a day early after the eighth stage into Good was canceled.

* The Giro d’Italia, scheduled to start in Budapest, Hungary on May 9, has been postponed.

BASEBALL

* The final word qualification occasion in Taiwan for the Olympics was put once more from April to June 17-21, whereas the March 22-26 qualification event in Arizona was postponed proper right here

* Japan’s expert league postponed the start of the season.

CRICKET

* Australia’s three-match one-day sequence in the direction of New Zealand in Sydney and Hobart is being held with out followers.

* The start of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 occasion, scheduled for March 29, has been postponed until April 15.

* The cricket boards of India and South Africa agreed to reschedule the persevering with three-match one-day worldwide sequence to a later date. The first match on March 12 was washed out.

* England’s two-match check out sequence in Sri Lanka that was scheduled to start on March 19 has been postponed.

JUDO

* The Worldwide Judo Federation cancelled all Olympic qualification events by method of to the tip of April.

GYMNASTICS

* The All-Spherical World Cup (Stuttgart; March 20-22) was canceled.

HANDBALL

* The Worldwide Handball Federation has postponed all competitions in March, April and June.

* The European Handball Federation talked about matches until April 12 will not be held as scheduled.

SQUASH

* The Expert Squash Affiliation talked about World Tour and Challenger Tour events occurring as a lot as and along with the week commencing April 27 will not occur.

BADMINTON

* The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has suspended all BWF World Tour and completely different BWF-sanctioned tournaments from March 16 until April 12.

Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Rohith Nair, Hardik Vyas and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, Frank Pingue in Toronto, and Robert Muller in Prague; Enhancing by Ken Ferris/Peter Rutherford/Toby Davis/Alexander Smith/Ed Osmond/Pritha Sarkar/Daniel Wallis

