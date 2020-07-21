Global cell phone market had its worst quarter ever: study

Angela Lang / CNET



The pandemic of new coronavirus It dealt a severe blow to Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi and Oppo, the world’s top five phone makers.

According to research by Strategy Analytics, global cell phone sales in the first quarter of 2020 fell 17 percent compared to the same period in 2019. “This has been the worst quarterly performance for the smartphone industry since ever. “, concludes the signature in his report.

Strategy Analytics reported that during the first quarter of 2020, 275 million cell phones were distributed worldwide. In the same period of 2019, that same figure was 330 million.

Despite the drop in sales, the list of the five manufacturers with the most units distributed remained intact. Samsung held the top spot controlling 21.2 percent of the market during the period; Huawei, in second place, gave up a little and kept 17.6 percent; Apple rose slightly to move to 14.3 percent, followed by Xiaomi, which grew to 10 percent of the market. Oppo, in fifth place, also grew slightly to 8.2 percent of the market during the period.

It should be noted that the five manufacturers controlled more than 71.3 percent of the entire market during the period, leaving the rest to smaller manufacturers such as Lenovo (which covers Motorola), LG, Google and others.

The hard blow to cell phone distribution is no surprise. Governments around the world ordered the closure of physical stores that affected the sale of cell phones. Also, in the face of millions of job losses and the danger of a recession, people are spending less to update their cell phones.

Despite the bad news from Strategy Analytics, tech firms don’t stop working on their new products. Apple will launch in the fall or winter of this year the iPhone 12; Samsung would launch the Note 20, Besides of Galaxy Fold 2, in August, according to rumors.

