Glitter Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Every Thing You Need To Know

Recently, OTT streaming services platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have released a number of crime-thriller drama series, and some of them have also received positive responses from the audience. Today we have one such crime-thriller-based drama series that have received favorable reviews from viewers and critics. Glitter Season 1 was released on December 14, 2022, and the makers still need to confirm the release date for the second season.

Now, if we talk about the show’s popularity, Glitter Season 1 has received balanced reviews from the audience. For instance, the Glitter has earned 5.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Glitter will most entertain you if you like crime-thriller and suspense dramas. In this article, we have provided complete info about Glitter Season 2. We have also highlighted possible release dates, cast members’ names, and trailer releases for the Glitter Season 2. So read this article till the end to get all the latest updates about Glitter Season 2.

Glitter Season 2 Release Date

As of now (June 2023), the show makers have released only one season for the Glitter crime-drama series. And in response to that, the audience has received the series with open arms. Nowadays, fans are curious to know about the show’s renewal. Will there be a second season for the Glitter? The possible answer is Yes and No.



The makers have yet to announce the official release date for the Glitter Season 2. On the other hand, according to some sources, the show was concluded with the first season itself, and there will be no other seasons for the Glitter crime-drama series. So, for now, fans have to settle with only one season, and whatever will be the update, we will provide you with all the latest information here.

Glitter Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Ahead

Glitter is a crime thriller drama series created and developed by Aleksandra Chmielewska and Maciej Kubicki. The storyline revolves around three independent female roommates who want to enjoy life to the fullest without concern about social norms.

The trio Magdalena Poplawska (Helena Michalowska), Ashley Adler (Pola), and Lukasz Simlat (Adam) started their journey of exploring life but unfortunately stumbled over a murder case.

The storyline was written in a way that some people may find offensive, but it’s all a part of the drama series that portrays the reality of the trio’s lives. Many viewers may find it traumatizing at some point, so avoid such drama series if you are dealing with trauma. Otherwise, Glitter Season 1 is good to go with.

Moreover, the first season of Glitter has received critical acclaim, and fans are looking forward to the second season. In the below sections, we have provided a complete list of cast members, episode titles, and trailer updates for the Glitter Season 2.

Glitter Season 2 Cast Members List

Without the intense dedication and performance of the featured actors, the show couldn’t get successful on international platforms. As of now, makers have not confirmed the official list of cast members for the Glitter Season 2. Therefore, we have provided a complete Glitter Season 1 cast members list.



In addition to that, the below-mentioned cast members may return for the Glitter Season 2.

Magdalena Poplawska as Helena Michalowska

Folco Marchi as Tomas Barre

Ashley Adler as Pola

Lukasz Simlat as Adam

Marcin Sitek as Senior Waiter

Bartlomiej Kotschedoff as Bogdan

Dorota Landowska as Anna

Slawomir Maciejewski as Bartender Zenon

Cezary Kosinski as Hubert Pascale

Karolina Piechota as Basia

Ignacy Panfil as Young Waiter

Katarzyna Warnke as Karmen

Szymon Piotr Warszawski as Wladek

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new talented actors and actresses in the Glitter Season 2.

Glitter Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the show makers have yet to reveal the official release date for Glitter Season 2. They have also remained silent about the episode titles for the second season of the Glitter drama series.

However, we have added a complete list of episode titles for the Glitter Season 1 below.

Glitter Season 1 Episode 01 – Night of Love

Glitter Season 1 Episode 02 – Welcome To The Club

Glitter Season 1 Episode 03 – I Want You To Watch

Glitter Season 1 Episode 04 – It Will Be Sunny

Glitter Season 1 Episode 05 – What About Sex

Glitter Season 1 Episode 06 – What a Girl Dreams Of

Glitter Season 1 Episode 07 – Stripteases Galore

Glitter Season 1 Episode 08 – Not All At Once

Glitter Season 1 Episode 09 – Peace Cup

Glitter Season 1 Episode 10 – The Song

Where Can I Watch Glitter Season 2?

Aleksandra Chmielewska and Maciej Kubicki’s 2022 release, Glitter, has received a positive response from viewers and critics. The show perfectly combines all the forms of drama in a very subtle way. The show has featured many talented star casts, and the plot was perfectly written.



You can stream it on Netflix if you haven’t watched Glitter Season 1. In addition, if there is a second season, we can expect it will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Glitter Season 2?

As we mentioned, the show makers have yet to announce the release dates for the Glitter Season 2. Also, the makers haven’t shared the official news about the number of episodes for Glitter Season 2.

However, we can assume that Glitter Season 2 will return with ten or more episodes. Still, the number of episodes depends on story length, screenwriting, improvisations, etc. So we can not predict the exact number of episodes for the upcoming seasons.

Glitter Season 2 Makers Team

On the one hand, actors and actresses receive millions of followers every day and become fans’ favorites; production team members and makers are the ones whose contributions often remain undervalued.

Glitter has all the potential to be released for further seasons, and apart from the cast members, the proper credits go to the creators, like, Aleksandra Chmielewska and Maciej Kubicki. In addition to that, Claudia Zie, Anna Kazejak, Julia Kolberger, Rafal Skalski, and Marek Lechki have worked as the show’s directors.

Glitter Season 2 Trailer Release

When writing this article, the show makers have not confirmed the renewal for Glitter Season 2. The official release dates and trailer is also unavailable at the moment.

Still, here, we have provided a trailer for the Glitter Season 1 so you can get a general idea about the show’s overall storyline. Click on the link mentioned above to watch Glitter Season 1 trailer.

Bottom Lines

So that’s all you need to know about the Glitter Season 2 release date. The showrunners combine thriller, suspense, and crime drama in a way the audience can’t move their eyes from the screen. Glitter Season 1 has received a great response from the audience, and many fans eagerly await the show’s renewal.

Unfortunately, even after receiving a good response from the viewers, makers have not announced the release dates for Glitter Season 2. But you don’t need to worry about the show’s updates. We will provide you with all the necessary information when we get the final confirmation from the team members.