Give Dad a new Apple Watch Series 5 for just $ 300

During the past pandemic months, time seems to stand still, but I can assure you that Father’s Day is fast approaching (Sunday, June 21). And this could be the year that I give my dad an Apple Watch. Thanks to . In other words, it is $ 84 off compared to the usual price on Amazon and $ 100 off compared to the price it has in the Apple store itself.

This offer is for the space series 40mm 40mm aluminum case version with a black sports band. You don’t need a coupon on the product page or a discount code (although you should see “Save US $ 84.01 at checkout” on the page). The US $ 84 discount will be applied automatically when you make the payment, reducing the price to US $ 300.

I know that opinions vary greatly on this topic, but personally I would not consider buying any Apple Watch models other than Series 5. I had a Series 1 model, briefly, five years ago before I lost it in a tragic skateboard accident. Frankly, I thank the pavement for getting him out of his misery and out of my life. It was not a good watch. Since then, he had been waiting for a model that really had an always-on display, and the 5 Series is the first to offer it. I’ve loved my 5 Series since I bought it at launch. Sure, that’s all new, so if you already have a Series 4 model, there aren’t many incentives to upgrade your watch. But if you are buying the first Apple Watch for dad, everything will be new for him, including GPS, compass app, heart rate monitor and EKG monitor, fitness functions, watch faces with complications , interactive notifications and Apple Pay on the wrist.

What changes will the Apple Watch Series 6 offer? Right now nobody can guess. If Apple maintains its release schedule as it traditionally has (although anything can happen this year), we should see the new watch in the fall and it could add a sleep monitor and better battery performance, among other things. If you are intrigued by the topic, take a look to this article. However, you shouldn’t hold back to buy this $ 300 bargain for an Apple Watch Series 5 — the price is right and a Series 6 model still looks far away.

If it is still above your budget, Amazon also offers you the , which has a discount of US $ 20 on its normal price. That for the Space Gray version with black band; You can buy the Silver Aluminum with a white band for the same price, but you should check that it exists.

If you are not interested in drop detection or that the screen is always on, the Series 3 model is a very good smart watch for iPhone users and this is definitely a good price.