Github removes programming terms like ‘master’ and ‘slave’

In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Github, a Microsoft-owned software development company, is working to remove commonly used encoding terms such as “master” and “slave”.

In programming the term “master” can refer to a major version of a software project from which variations are created. On June 11, Github CEO Nat Friedman responded to a tweet from Una Kravets, director of product design for the Bustle Digital Group, about how the tech community was taking steps to rename certain terms, in particular, to change the default structure of the term “master” to “main”. “It’s a great idea and we’re already working on this,” Friedman tweeted. CNET contacted Github for comment and we will update as soon as we get feedback.

The Github Twitter page posted that it supports the black community and the fight against racism. The publication was filled with comments demanding that the company terminate its contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). The agency’s actions have been condemned by technology companies for dividing immigrant families on the border between the United States and Mexico.

In June 2018, nearly 100 Github programmers wrote a letter to Microsoft saying they would leave the company unless their contract with ICE was terminated. Amid global protests over the deaths of black civilians like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery or Tony McDade among others, tech companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft have expressed the need for racial justice. Technologists are also looking at ways to revise other terms like “whitelist” and “blacklist”. It has also been suggested that “white hat” and “black hat” be replaced by “ethical” and “unethical”.

