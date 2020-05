Girl group SECRET NUMBER have revealed the next piece of their debut teaser image.

After revealing their first teaser, SECRET NUMBER have revealed the higher half of the image, which additionally revealed their official debut date as Could 19 KST. As beforehand reported, the lady group members embrace former YG trainees Jinny Park and Denise Kim, and official social media accounts have been additionally arrange for the group.

Keep tuned for updates on SECRET NUMBER’s debut!