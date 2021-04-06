Ginny and Georgia Series Download in High Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website FMovies.

Netflix’s original series Ginny and Georgia was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website FMovies. It is available in high quality. The user can download or watch it without any cost.

The illegal piracy website FMovies was launched in 2016. FMovies includes almost all genres. So, the user can find all types of movies and web series. Let’s see the detail of the series Ginny and Georgia.

Ginny and Georgia Series Download in High Quality:

Ginny and Georgia is an American dramedy television series. In the series Ginny and Georgia, there is a girl named Ginny Miller. She is more mature compared to Georgia Miller – Her Mother. The story of the series Ginny and Georgia features the life of those two. The series has received a rating of 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The cast and characters of the series Ginny and Georgia include Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Nikki Roumel as Teenage Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, and Raymond Ablack as Joe.

The other cast of the series Ginny and Georgia include Mason Temple as Hunter Chen, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Alisen Down as Bev, Devyn Nekoda as Riley, Jonathan Potts as Mr. Gitten, Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia Fuller, Colton Gobbo as Jordan, Connor Laidman as Zach, Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller, Kyle Bary as Teenage Zion Miller, Rebecca Ablack as Padma, Tyssen Smith as Brodie, Daniel Beirne as Nick, Humberly Gonzalez as Sophie Sanchez, Alex Mallari Jr. as PI Gabriel Cordova, Damian Romeo as Matt Press, and Chris Kenopic as Clint Baker.

So, this is the complete cast of the series Ginny and Georgia. The series Ginny and Georgia include a total of ten episodes titled Pilot, It’s a Face Not a Mask, Next Level Rich People Shit, Lydia Bennett is Hundo Feminist, Boo – Bitch, I’m Triggered, and Happy Sweet Sixteen – Jerk.

Sarah Lampert created the series Ginny and Georgia. Lili Haydn and Ben Bromfield gave the music in the series Ginny and Georgia.

The series Ginny and Georgia was made under Queen Fish Productions, Critical Content, and Dynamic Television Madica. The series was released on 24th February 2021 on the most famous OTT platform Netflix.

The length of each episode of the series Ginny and Georgia is around 50-58 minutes. Erin Deck, Susan Shipton, and Jonathan Egan edited the series Ginny and Georgia, and Gavin Smith completed the cinematography.

Claire Welland produced it, and the series Ginny and Georgia was shot in Toronto, Ontario, and Cobourg, Ontario. Debra J. Fisher, Armand Leob, Sarah Lampert, Daniel Iron, Anya Adams, Lance Samuels, Jeff Tahler, Holly Hines, Dan March, and Jenny Daly were the executive producers of the series Ginny and Georgia.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Ginny and Georgia.

Let's watch the trailer of the series Ginny and Georgia.