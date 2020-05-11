(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua called out a troll in their recent V Live with Miyeon

(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua is thought for being considered one of a type idol. She’s very trustworthy and loves to remain true to her pure self. She’s additionally identified for embracing her pure magnificence.

In their recent V Live with Miyeon, a troll commented to their V Live and Shuhua observed it.

Shuhua called them out and requested them to depart their V Live. She informed them that she did not took it personally and informed them to cease as a result of different folks might get damage too.

She even mentioned she is aware of what occurred to Soojin’s V Live and it broke her coronary heart. She lastly informed them that if they will say one thing like that to her buddies, she will not go straightforward on them.

Neverlands additionally praised her for her excellent conduct.

