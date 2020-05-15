(G)I-DLE release English version of ‘LATATA’ worldwide in preparation for their global promotions

(G)I-DLE will probably be kicking off their global promotions this Might 15 at 12 AM EST, with the worldwide release of their debut title monitor “LATATA” in English!

(G)I-DLE’s full English version of “LATATA” will convey collectively charming English lyrics with the acquainted melody of “LATATA”, initially launched again in 2018. In the meantime again in April, (G)I-DLE introduced a global partnership with American label Republic Data, hinting at extra promotions focussed in North America.

[UPDATE] Now you can hearken to (G)I-DLE’s English version of “LATATA” through Apple Music or Spotify, beneath!